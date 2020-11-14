SENECA FALLS — For the 11th year, the Seneca Falls Heritage and Tourism Center is holding the Bedford Falls Gingerbread House contest — although it will look a little bit different this year to ensure COVID-19 compliance.
Small gingerbread houses are made by museum volunteers for children to decorate at several workshops: 2 p.m. Nov. 29; 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Dec. 5; and 2 p.m. Dec. 6. All sessions are at the 89 Fall St. center. All decorations are provided and admission is free.
Call the museum at (315) 568-1510 to make an appointment for one of the workshops Only a limited number of children can be accommodated, so don’t delay.
This year, due to COVID-19, parents will be discouraged from hovering nearby to help, as social distancing guidelines must be followed. The community is encouraged to make their own unique gingerbread houses, of any size. Possible themes include any of the famous buildings in the It’s a Wonderful Life movie (i.e. a replica of the bridge, the taxi or any historic building); or any historical item you can imagine (perhaps a packet boat, a lock, or even a mill). Recipes for gingerbread houses and patterns for small houses are available at www.senecamuseum.com under NEWS, or by emailing director@senecamuseum.com.
There has been a new category added this year:” a “gingerbread person” classification. If you do not want to create a whole house, you can submit your best gingerbread people for judging.
All entries must be received by 3 p.m. Dec. 7. Visitors from Dec. 11-13 will vote for their favorites in the various age categories for children and adults. Prizes are supplied to all of the children by local vendors and volunteers, and winners are announced the following week.