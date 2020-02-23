I think Arthur Dove is speaking to me.
Last weekend I was in Kansas with my son, visiting his prospective college.
While he shadowed some classes in auto restoration, I hopped in our rental car and did a little exploring of central Kansas. Although it was my second visit to the Sunflower State, I still found myself enamored of the oh-so-different landscape of an ever-reaching horizon and a cloudless sky.
One of my stops was in Lindsborg, otherwise known as Little Sweden since it was a magnet for Swedish immigrants. I ventured out to this small town because 1) it sounded cute and 2) a college there housed an art collection by a Swedish immigrant turned art professor who spent his career in this small Kansas town.
I find that when visiting a new place a trip to an art museum can help set the exploratory stage. In London you see the Turners and get a sense of Britain’s vast landscapes and equally vast historical reach, in Canada an Inuit exhibit highlights the often overlooked cultures of that country’s indigenous population. Art and place are inextricably intertwined.
In Kansas, Birger Sandzen’s works were an introduction to the stark beauty (from someone else’s perspective) of the Kansas landscape, as well as scenes from nearby Colorado and Utah.
Fresh from my art gallery trip, I thumbed through a Wichita tourist magazine at my Airbnb and stumbled on a listing for an Arthur Dove exhibit at the Wichita Art Museum. Working in Geneva has of course introduced me to Dove, and I recall years ago being finally convinced of his importance after stumbling on a painting of his at the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C.
I was thrilled to learn of the Wichita exhibit and was plotting my next-day visit when I checked the museum’s website and could not find a listing for it. I rechecked the tourist magazine and realized it was a 2019 guide.
The exhibit had come and gone, but a little more Internet searching indicated the Wichita Art Museum has 31 Arthur Dove works in its collection. I bet I’ll get another chance to see one of his works.
According to the exhibit write-up, Dove is one of the Wichita Art Museum’s “most beloved artists.” The exhibit I missed featured large oil paintings and miniature watercolors from the artist’s sketchbooks.
“Each work reflects Dove’s lifelong practice of observing natural elements — including the sun, moon, ocean, and landscape — and then simplifying them into basic shapes and colors. The resulting paintings exist, as Dove described them, ‘where reality and abstraction meet.’”
I returned home Sunday and on Monday heard from Mr. Dove again … this time via a Page 1 Finger Lakes Times story by Chris Lavin, updating a recent effort by Rochester Institute of Technology students who are lending their design expertise for the Dove Building’s renovation project right here in downtown Geneva.
I have followed this project from afar, as a lukewarm interested reader who recognizes its merit but also its challenges.
But my recent visit to Kansas reminded me of Dove’s importance in the annals of American art history as this country’s father of abstract painting … a contribution he made while painting in the third-floor studio of the Dove Block at the corner of Exchange and Castle streets.
If a Kansas museum can house 31 of Dove’s works, I sincerely hope the efforts under way to resuscitate Geneva’s Dove Building can come to fruition. The structure is a vital piece of Geneva and American art history. It would be a shame if its rebirth — including space for a first floor gallery — does not attract the necessary public and private support it needs.
Porter is editor of Life by the Lakes. Email her at scporter@fltimes.com.