DUNDEE — Libraries have certainly evolved in the last 100 years, but one thing that has remained the same in this Yates County village is its library’s location.
On Jan. 31, the Dundee Library at 32 Water St. will celebrate its centennial anniversary with a tea. Construction on the yellow brick building started in 1918 and it opened its doors to the borrowing public two years later.
The front of the library, where the fiction collection is housed, is the original building and features wooden built-in shelving along the walls and large arched windows. The building was last expanded in 1977, but as a birthday present to itself and the community the Dundee Library will be growing again this year thanks to a 1,100-square-foot addition whose centerpiece is a 60-person capacity meeting room at the rear of the building. A kitchenette, vestibule, storage room, new rear entry and a handicapped accessible ramp will also be included in the project and the downstairs area will be reconfigured for a larger children’s area and new teen room. Stained glass windows that were salvaged and saved years ago from the original building will be incorporated into the new addition as decorative wall pieces.
The project was approved by the Yates County Planning Board last fall and bids are still out, said Youth Services Specialist Amy Fleet. The hope is for construction to start late spring.
“What we’re shooting for is minimal shutdown time,” she said, noting the library may have to close for a few days or a week here or there.
The project has been in the planning for over two years, said Fleet, and is being funded by state grants and private donations and grants. The rear addition will match the current library’s yellow brick scheme. Interestingly, Fleet said the architect is a Dundee Central School graduate — Kate Krueger, a project manager with STREAM Collaborative Architecture in Ithaca. And the project’s clerk of the works is Herb Carpenter, a retired Dundee technology teacher who once had Krueger as a student.
The idea for the addition picked up steam at an Our Town ROCKS meeting several years ago, Fleet said, when the question “How can we improve our community” yielded the answers of a community meeting space and more activities for children.
“Our big message is we want this to be a place for families and community organizations to meet,” she said, noting the room will be available outside of library hours and could be used for such things as a baby shower or non-profit group meetings. And the improved accessibility means it will be easier for all community members to use the library’s services including Wifi.
Dundee Library Board President Mia Clemens said state grants will cover 75 percent of the project’s cost, which is estimated at about $380,000 and organized into two phases — the exterior shell construction and the interior work and furnishings. The library is responsible for the remaining 25 percent and has already raised more than $90,000 in local grants and donations, said Clemens, who noted the library board has worked hard on the project.
“We’re very, very excited. This is a huge growth for this little community. We’re hoping we can offer a lot more services to the taxpayers who help this library stay open,” she said, noting she’d like staff to be trained as notaries so that service can be offered. Also, an upstairs area will be transformed into a small café area so people can stop by for a cup of coffee and use the Internet.
Clemens added that no new staff will be hired and she’s thrilled that state funding is staying upstate and covering 75 percent of the project’s cost.
Fleet says she has seen more people coming to the library, and its central location in the village not far from the school helps — especially for parents who might have one child at a sports practice and “need to kill a little time” with another or on their own.
“Our numbers are small but compared to last year I’m consistently having people,” she said.
Fleet noted several new programs will also be rolling out this centennial year — a $2,500 grant from Walmart will fund more children’s books and small toys to encourage early literacy, connected to the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten effort. A cooking program that she already runs will be bolstered with the addition of a stove and full-size refrigerator, improvement from running the class with a toaster oven, crockpot and blender. And she’s envisioning some tech classes to introduce patrons to the digital services the library provides.
Like Clemens, Fleet is excited about what the expansion project will offer both to the community and the library — and she likes that it’s all happening in the library’s centennial year.
“It all fell into place … and it’s really quite thrilling,” she said.