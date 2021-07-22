DUNDEE — The Dundee Show ’n Go Car Show will be held Wednesday(July 28) at Family Dollar/Dollar Tree.
Parking and registration open at 5 p.m. Early arrival is discouraged.
Vehicles of all makes and models are welcome, with dash plaques available for the first 50 registrants. There will be music, as well as food by local non-profits. Motorcycles and other modes of transport are welcome.
Preregistration is free. Emailing dundeecarshow@gmail.com with the following information: owner’s name and town, vehicle year, make and model, plus contact info. Or, leave a message at (607) 243-7845 with the same info.
Registration is by donation at the show. That money has provided books to the Dundee Rocks and Reads program in past years. For 2021, organizers are hoping to support a scholarship to a Dundee Central School student pursuing a career in automotive repair/design/engineering.
Face coverings and social distancing encouraged for the unvaccinated.