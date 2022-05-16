Though this column tends to highlight musicians and venues in the Finger Lakes area, I like to mix it up now and then.
This region is brimming with artistry. Some of that artistry, in fact, bloomed during the pandemic. Suddenly finding more time to try new things, lots of people found their creative calling.
One of those artists is Anthony Mineo, a woodworker originally from Clifton Springs who goes by the name IAM Woodworks. Mineo, who has spent time selling his creations at places like the Rochester Public Market, discovered that his woodcrafting experience a young age had taken root.
Mineo takes a lot of care with the work he produces, which is of great variety; check out some of the accompanying photos.
I’ll let him tell you the rest:
1. Tell me how you got into woodcrafting.
I started back when I was a kid, making pinewood derby cars with my dad in the Boy Scouts. Then, a few years later, my dad and I build a loft bed for my room. Then, when the lockdown started, I was out of work. My sister-in-law was going to buy a pikler ladder for her toddler son, Linden, but I told her I could make it for her. The business started out of that.
2. What do you appreciate about the process?
The ability to take a random chunk of wood and make something usable out of it.
3. Are there particular pieces you like to craft?
I like making kitchen equipment: cutting boards, putting handles on knifes, turning bowls on my lathe, magnetic wall mounts for knife sets, etc. Bending the wood for fishing nets is always a fun process.
4. What have you learned since you first began working with wood?
Reach out to other people in your field to gain knowledge and ideas. It can help you solve problems you don’t have yet and give you new ideas on what you can create.
None of this would be possible without the support of my family and friends! They were the only reasons I started the business.