One of the best things about going to a concert is that it’s super easy to convince people to come with you. So, a couple of Wednesdays ago, I called my folks and asked them to join me for an evening of live music and wine at Ventosa Vineyards in Fayette.
Performing that day were Dallas Greene and Gary Rose, two members of the outfit Green Rose. Greene and Rose were quite the complimentary duo, covering a number of great hits to include “Stop Dragging My Heart Around,” a favorite of mine by Tom Petty and Stevie Nicks. That song and “Summer of ’69” had lots of folks dancing, many of which I recognized as regulars.
I loved it, and tried to snap a good picture, but alas — everyone was having too much fun!
Dallas Greene often performs solo as well, having played a number of shows here in the Finger Lakes, much of which have consisted of her original material as well as covers — all of which show off her crystal-clear voice.
Here is my interview with Greene:
1. What first inspired you to pursue music?
I come from a very musical family. My dad is the front man of a popular cover band in Rochester, and growing up I was able to see him in his element whenever he played a show. Seeing how joyful he was on stage influenced me to pick up guitar for the first time when I was 12. From then on, I practiced here and there but my main joy was singing. It calms me down.
Finally, when I was 22 and living in Los Angeles, I started putting a more concentrated effort into singing and accompanying myself on guitar and slowly booked more and more gigs. That being said, I think my pursuit of music was inevitable — by being in my blood and coming naturally to me over time.
2. Was there a specific album that inspired you growing up?
Growing up, I was lucky enough to have parents with an eclectic taste in music. The most inspirational albums from my youth include “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill,” Sheryl Crow’s eponymous album, Paul McCartney’s “RAM” and Deana Carter’s “Did I Shave My Legs For This?” I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention Taylor Swift’s “Fearless” album as what really gave me the extra push I needed to start finding my lyrical voice.
3. Tell me about your music. Is there a song you wrote that you’re particularly proud of?
Friends know me to be extremely self-critical, so it’s tough not only to finish a song but then to be proud of it — nearly impossible. Thankfully, I’ve written a couple by now that I have managed to be proud of.
“Blur” was a song that went through a few transformations, but once finished, I loved how the lyrics came together. They tell a story of a specific emotion I experienced a couple years ago, and I felt I was able to capture that feeling exactly how I wanted to. Writing a song like that is rare and so satisfying.
4. What’s your favorite thing about performing live?
For me, performing live is a rush. I love connecting with people. I love reaching people with a song, whether it makes them dance or makes them think or cry ... I’m a very social person, so being able to engage with an audience is very rewarding.
When I first started playing live, I was insanely nervous, so it’s an incredible feeling at this point in my career to leave the nerves behind (for the most part) and just focus on how good it feels to sing, play and connect. The occasional free whiskey from a fan doesn’t hurt, either.
5. Where can readers catch you playing next?
Tons of shows are coming up this summer, including the biggest of my career yet: June 4 I’ll be opening for “The Calling” at Point of the Bluff in Yates County.
Greene’s next shows include performances at Smokin’ Hot Chicks (Thursday), Blu Wolf Bistro (May 10), and a return to Ventosa (May 11).
Get tickets for Greene’s performance at Point of the Bluff at www.axs.com/events/429100/the-calling-w-dallas-greene-tickets?skin=ramsheadpresents.
For more informaion on her solo work, check out www.dallasgreene.com/home. To check out Green Rose, visit www.facebook.com/greenroseacoustic/.