I’m so glad to be kicking off a new year of local artist features with the great Jackson Cavalier. He’s the real deal.
You may have seen Jackson around the Finger Lakes, whether as a one-man band or with his full ensemble, The Big Dead Waltz. Whatever iteration of his music you encounter, it’ll remind you of how special live performances are.
Jackson is one hard-working, song-slinging talent, and that effort takes his natural ability to a level of performance you’ve gotta see in person. And you can, at The Little Theater Café Jan. 5, then at Penn Yan’s Laurentide Beer Co. Jan. 8.
If you’re still looking for something to add to your resolutions list, consider “support local artists” as an item. I can guarantee you won’t regret it next December.
But enough from me. I’ll let Mr. Cavalier take the reins:
1. What inspired your interest in music? A musician or particular moment, maybe?
I always loved music as a child, some of my earliest memories were listening to mix CDs I would ask my dad to make me on my walkman CD player (wow, I feel like an absolute fossil saying that.). My parents had a really good and diverse taste in music. I grew up listening to Swing Revival stuff like the Squirrel Nut Zippers, Country Western stuff like Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, Loretta Lynne, Patsy Cline, Emmylou Harris, and a whole bunch of other stuff like Rush, Paul Simon, The Ramones, I just absorbed a lot of really great music. We had my grandfather’s old guitar laying around the house and I begged for Guitar lessons until my parents finally caved. I picked up harmonica before that point and I always felt so accomplished when I was able to figure out little melodies on it.
2. Tell me a little bit about your sound. When did you find your voice as a singer-songwriter?
Well, my sound has come full circle to my earliest (and continuing) tastes in music. I still cannot shake the notion that people have of me as “the one man band busker guy”. But I suppose my sound doesn’t come wrapped neatly, which also does not help. Personally I describe my sound as roots-rock and Americana but the older I get I prefer not to classify my music as it gets so diverse thematically speaking that no-genre becomes an ideal term. As a songwriter, I don’t think you ever find your voice completely. I know I certainly have not. I think that I have come to the point where I know what makes a good song, and what makes a bad song and I try to use my voice as a writer to occupy that space by bringing together pop-oriented strong structure, and lyrics that the listener can stretch over their personal experiences to create a bond or connection. It’s about capturing the human experience.
3. Weirdest gig you’ve ever played. Go!
Playing as many private events as I have through the years, I’ve had my fair share. Weird backyard parties where only three people show up, playing in the middle of nowhere to a room full of very drunk strangers. The oddest thing I’ve ever played at was a funeral. I was honored to be asked and they insisted it was what they wanted but it felt odd.
4. What’s a favorite album you wish people knew more about?
I really just wish in general that more folks would invest more time in listening to and purchasing local artists releases. Some local artists who I feel deserve way more attention would be Bellwether Breaks, The Local Hang-Ups, Charles Emanuel, Sally Louise, Somedaysoon Productions, Archimedes. I could go all day.
5. Here we are in 2022. What will you be up to this year?
This year I’m releasing a new album with my band, The Big Dead Waltz. I’m also working together with a group of other musicians on creating a coalition of Musicians, Venues, Promoters, Bookers, etc. in order to demand fair pay for artists as well as to spread awareness in the industry on ethical business practices. Beyond this I am continuing to grow my booking agency ‘Voidyear MGMT’ to work with more artists and venues to guarantee ethical and fair paid gigs for musicians.