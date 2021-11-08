(Editor’s note: Today we unveil a new regular feature by staff member Abbey Sitterley. “Sit for a Spell” will run every other Monday and will spotlight area musicians and artists who take a break from their gigs to sit and chat with Abbey).
Recently, I popped over to Ventosa Vineyards on Route 96A in Fayette to check out the live Wednesday night music series. Playing that eve was Jon Lamanna, a soulful performer with strong guitar skills.
Jon plays intricately enough, but when he hits the loop pedal at his feet, the song takes on a fuller form with layers. That’s when he throws in some harmonies and solo time. He played a good round of the classics, like Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Simple Man” and Johnny Cash’s hit, “Folsom Prison Blues,” while also putting his own spin on Elvis’ “Can’t Help Falling in Love.”
After a glass (or two) of pinot gris, I chatted with Jon to learn more about his music.
When did you learn to play guitar?
I got a JC Penney electric guitar for Christmas when I was in junior high. I hacked away on it for at least two years without lessons, mostly trying to play Metallica songs by ear. I eventually got some pointers from my neighbor’s boyfriend, who showed me how to tune it, and also some tips from my good friend Chuck Bruzee, who was working at Area Records at the time. I never had one formal “lesson;” I just soaked up as much as possible from whoever was in my circle.
I’ve been playing solo now for three years or so. I’ve been writing and recording my own solo material as well, and hope to release some of it very soon.
Which venues have you played around the Finger Lakes?
I play at Ventosa Vineyards, Laurentide Beer Co., Keg & Barrel Brewing, Star Cider, Water Side Wine Bar, Woody’s Bar & Grille … I love the FLX. We have some of the most beautiful venues, especially the waterfront venues like Wolffys and the Switzerland Inn. I even play guitar/sing at my church, Freedom Life in South Butler.
What are some artists or bands that inspire you?
It sounds corny, but I just love music. Anything that moves me emotionally, really. I love Bob Seger and Tom Petty. I do a ton of classic rock covers. My initial inspiration to sing was Eddie Vedder.
My background is all rock, metal, and hip-hop, so I blend those elements into my solo show as well, in as tasteful and appropriate a way as possible.
I understand you’re in a band too? Tell me about Cry to the Blind
I am the singer for Cry to the Blind, yes.
CTTB has been around since 2007-08. CTTB is a hard rock/metal band that leans towards positive/spiritual themes.
We have four albums out, and have opened for a bunch of national acts over the years. We got very close to getting signed in 2014-15, when we met with RCA/Sony, but they told us “rock doesn’t sell” anymore, so we just keep doing our thing.
Do you have any advice for musicians just starting out?
Always perform from the heart. Be raw and vulnerable. Who cares what people think, be you. That’s what people connect with ... a genuine expression of emotion.
As far as working with other people goes, talent is only going to get you so far. I’ve always leaned toward heavily motivated people over the super talented ones.
Where will you be performing next?
My solo schedule for November looks like this:
• Nov. 20 — F2T-Geneva (formerly the Ramada), 7-10 p.m.
• Nov. 26 — First Glass Wine Bar (Newark), 7-10 p.m.
• Nov. 27 — White Springs Winery (Geneva), 1-4 p.m.