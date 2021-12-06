FAYETTE — It was cold and drizzling the night I dropped into Bottomless Brewing for some music and a pint. I ordered the porter and grabbed a seat at the bar just as Nate Michaels was finishing out a steady country number.
This was my first time at Bottomless Brewing, and my first Nate Michaels show too. I’m happy to say both venue and artist lived well up to their Finger Lakes reputations.
Michaels’s silky-smooth voice and impeccable instrumentation make him a great act for any musician to watch, but these skills, combined with a popular set list, had the whole room buzzing. In fact, the accompanying photo was the best I could snap of Michaels — the dance floor was full for his entire set, especially when he launched into the Backstreet Boys’ “I Want it That Way.” Later on, I was able to ask Nate a couple questions to get to know the man behind the music:
1. How long have you been playing?
“I’ve been playing an instrument since I was 5-6 years old. I started on the drums and really didn’t pick up a guitar until I was 12. I was about 30 when people told me I should ‘sing more’, and I’ve been a full time singer/guitar player/songwriter now for the last 5 years.”
2. You have a really full sound with a lot of layers. How do approaching arranging those layers to your liking?
“I use two loop pedals creating a drum beat on the first by slapping my guitar and strumming the muted strings. Then, I use the second pedal to loop a rhythm guitar part that I can play a guitar solo over in any given song.”
3. I understand that you write and perform original songs as well as covers. Is there a song you’re the most proud of?
“I am very proud of a few of my songs, but the most recent one available for people to listen to is titled ‘What’s Going On’ and can be found on all online music platforms.”
4. Tell me about a favorite gig of yours.
“One of my favorite shows that I’ve played was actually a private event in the rain (I was under cover), and the people in attendance were sliding on their stomachs through the mud and dancing the whole time I was playing.”
5. What’s special about the Finger Lakes music scene?
“The Finger Lakes just have so much to offer as far as places to play, with a great tourist scene which creates an opportunity for exposure to people from different areas.”
6. Where can readers catch you next?
“The very next show I will be playing is at Clam Man’s Party House (Dewey’s) on Dec. 7, 5:30-8:30 p.m., but my full schedule can be found on my Facebook and Instagram pages at the beginning of each month.”
Find where Nate’s playing next on his Facebook page (Nate Michaels Music) or on Instagram at @natemichaelscountryman.