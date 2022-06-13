In a continued attempt to highlight more local makers as well as musicians, I turn my sights to a tote-bag maker this week.
Not too long ago, a reader suggested I look into ShimaShima Bags, the work of the wife-husband tandem of Maryse Gregoire and Taka Mori. With a simple browse of their website and social pages, I was impressed.
Not only are their bags made well and helping the planet, they are wonderfully colorful and sure to stand out. As Maryse attests in the interview below, there is so much here in the Finger Lakes to be inspired by.
But what really excites me about ShimaShima is how sweet intentionality is woven into everything they do, no pun intended. They bridge excellent Japanese craftsmanship with a touch of the FLX. The result is pretty beautiful.
By the way, I love recommendations. Is there’s an artist you think would be a great subject for this column? Feel free to email tips and suggestions to asitterley@gmail.com.
And now, my interview with ShimaShima Bags:
1. What’s the ShimaShima origin story? What sparked your interest in design?
My husband, Taka Mori, is the third generation to run his family’s business in Japan. It’s a small company that makes tatami mat borders. Each border is woven on mechanized Jacquard looms using hundreds of threads. These borders are made to protect the corners of the natural fiber used to make tatami mats. The strips of fabric are super durable and woven in a variety of different colors and patterns, many with original Japanese aesthetics.
About 20 years ago, this material was used to make a variety of handbags and purses in Japan. We have always wanted to add our own flair to this idea and introduce it to the United States for the first time.
I moved back to the Finger Lakes in the fall of 2019 to give my children the opportunity to pursue their education in the U.S. We felt this was the best time to pursue our dream!
2. You’re from the Finger Lakes originally, right? Are there some favorite things about the area that inspired you to return?
I graduated from Romulus Central School. During college, I studied abroad in Japan, and then, after college, I worked there for three years when I met my husband. We lived in Seneca Falls for 10 years before returning to Japan in 2005.
Returning this time, in 2019, I feel I appreciate the beauty and the seasons more. I truly get inspired by the colors of the beautiful surroundings in nature as I design our bags. The blues of the lakes _ depending on the weather. The greens of the leaves, fields and grass _ depending on the season. The autumn colors. The horizon in the mornings, the glowing sunsets, the sparkling snow in the winter.
I love seeing the small businesses that have sprung up in the area that give the Finger Lakes a new energy. I’m thrilled to be a part of this.
Of course, being close to family and friends after being away so long has been the most rewarding.
3. Sustainability seems to be a strong value of your business. Can you tell me more about the fabric?
Our fabric is woven in our family business. We select every single thread that will be woven into our fabric; we control the entire process until it is a bag. There is no outsourcing of our fabric. The rolls of fabric are shipped to our studio, where we cut and sew them into bags. From single thread to completed bag: It’s all under our supervision.
Sustainability is important to us to keep plastics out of our landfills, waterways and, most importantly, our lakes. Single-use and short-term use plastics will be discarded. We believe that a carefully crafted, highly durable bag should last season after season.
In a sense, we need to change our mindset. Bags don’t need to be disposable items. Investing in high-quality, well-made bags increases the likelihood we will remember them when we go out, AND we will do our part to reduce plastics in our landfills.
4. Where can readers learn more about ShimaShima?
We have a website at www.shimashimabags.com. Our Instagram is @shimashimabags. Our FaceBook Page is Shima Shima Bags. Our retail locations include Handwork Ithaca’s Artisan Cooperative, Hector Handmade, and P&L Supply in Collegetown, Ithaca.
We are looking to expand our retail presence in the Finger Lakes area. If there are any local retail shops that would like to carry our bags, we’d love the opportunity to work together.