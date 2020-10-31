GENEVA — The Geneva Historical Society’s 2020 Fall Lecture Series concludes at 7 p.m. Nov. 12 with “Nautical Drama: The Maritime Quarantine of the Joshua Simpkins Opera Company,” presented by Hobart and William Smith Colleges professor Dr. Chris Woodworth and William Smith graduate Margaret “Gretty” Hollister.
Woodworth will discuss the Geneva community’s experience with disease and quarantine during an 1898 smallpox quarantine of the Joshua Simpkins Opera Company. In that year, the popular theater company was slated to perform at the Smith Opera House when a smallpox diagnosis among members of the company led to a panic in the community.
How did Geneva respond when public health was imperiled? Are there parallels to our contemporary experience of a public health crisis? This story was the subject of Scott Seifritz’s play “Quarantined,” which was produced as part of The Smith Opera House’s 125th anniversary immersive theater event in fall 2019. Margaret “Gretty” Hollister performed the role of Alexa and will also join us for the lecture.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the program will be presented virtually through Zoom, and advance registration is required. To register, participants should visit the program event page on the Geneva Historical Society website event calendar. The necessary login information will be sent to registrants via email 24 hours prior to the program. Registrations must be complete before noon the day of the program.
For any problems with registration or to register by phone, call (315) 789-5151.