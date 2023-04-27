GENEVA — A week dedicated to cultivating peace and well-being is scheduled for May 1-6 at Smith Opera House.
“Facing a world that seems out of balance, climate crisis, escalating violence, and widely experienced despair and anxiety, we wanted to create a series of events that brings our community together,” said Evangeline Jones, a local yoga practitioner and one of Peace Week’s organizers.
Geneva Breathes and The Smith, along with OM Yoga, have organized Peace Week. Each day from May 1-6, local practitioners will offer free yoga and meditation classes in The Smith’s second-floor dance studio. Classes include Intro to Stress Reduction-Dancing on the Border Between Chaos, and Order and Restorative Yoga & Singing Bowls.
“Peace Week, to me, is community. It’s a group of people coming together to share ideas and participate in some amazing demonstrations, music, classes, workshops, and local wellness vendors,” Jones said.
To see a full list of Peace Week events, visit https://thesmith.org/event-calendar/peace-week/. The schedule also is available on the Smith’s social media pages.
The Smith’s lobby will be open daily so that attendees can witness a sand mandala being created in real time by artist and Tibetan monk Tenzin Yignyen. Groups and children are welcome and encouraged to participate in this rare opportunity. Admission is free.
Creating a sand mandala is a hundreds-year-old meditative practice that requires hours of intricate positioning of colored sand into a large-scale, traditional design. Learn more about the ritual of mandala creation at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IYVcjFhpsHc.
Peace Week culminates May 6. During the day, local wellness vendors will offer samples of their goods and services in The Smith’s dance studio, and two yoga classes will take place in the Smith’s lobby. At 8 p.m., there will be a ticketed live music concert and inaugural album release event from fusion group KUMARA.
To learn more about KUMARA and to purchase tickets for their performance, visit https://thesmith.org/event-calendar/kumara/.
For more information, call 315-781-5483 during box office hours or visit www.thesmith.org.