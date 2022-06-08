SODUS — The Sodus Farmers’ Market opens its 14th season June 15. It will be open 2:30-6 p.m. each Wednesday through Oct. 12 in the parking lot of the United Third Methodist Church on Belden Avenue.
There are plenty of parking options.
The market provides an avenue for the community to shop and buy locally grown, nutritious food and to connect with the farmers who grow it.
This season offers vendors who sell produce, baked goods, honey products, maple syrup products, cut flowers, Watkins products, garden fertilizer, and more. Hot foods for takeout include Pop’s House and El Rincon Mexican.
One of the unusual features of the farmers’ market is the weekly “specials” — activities stationed in the center of the circle of vendors. Weekly features will be Wayne County Rural Health, SNAP Ed New York, and a children’s tent.
The June weekly specials:
June 15 — Mayor Davis Englert’s opening remarks, the Wayne County Bicentennial Committee and Float, the Sodus High School band ensemble, Imprint Coffee, and Finger Lakes Community Health.
June 22 — Society for the Protection and Care of Children (SPCC) Women, Infants, Children (WIC) program and its benefits, and music by Beth DeCracker Whitbeck.
June 29 — A job fair on the church’s side lawn with community business-sharing information, and United Health Care with information from multiple health care insurances.
The 2022 market team members are market manager Sandy Hall and team members Sandra Hamilton, Sue and Daryl Minier, Gloria Mayou, and Lorri Brandt. In addition, a new community advisory team was formed, and some of the group’s suggestions have been put into place.
Another generous group of volunteers, “Friends of the Market,” help set up and break down the market and offer helping hands to those in need. More “Friends” are welcome. Contact Hamilton at (315) 483-6403 if you want to volunteer.
Call Hall at (315) 483-8029 with other questions pertaining to the market. And, find more information every week at