SODUS — The year 2023 will be a banner year for Wayne County as it celebrates 200 years, and the Sodus Historical Society is taking an active part in preparing for the celebration.
Volunteers and items are being sought. Interested persons may contact Steve Heald at seheald@gmail.com — who is the chairman for Sodus — to submit any items, photos or stories. If you would like to serve on the committee, please contact Heald as well. Organizers look forward to seeing what you may have that will help commemorate Sodus history.
The Wayne County Board of Supervisors appointed Gene Bavis, Walworth town historian, and Larry Ann Evans, executive director of the Wayne County Historical Society, as co-chairs of a Bicentennial Committee to plan, coordinate and communicate activities related to the celebration of Wayne County’s unique heritage. A committee has been formed and is meeting quarterly. For more information contact bicentennial@waynehistorians.org.