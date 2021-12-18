GENEVA — St. Peter’s Community Arts Academy’s Senior Choir has had to pivot yet again due to the spread of Covid-19 spread in the United Kingdom.
Choir Director Wendra Trowbridge, through careful preparation and consultation with travel agents and other experts, has put together a tri-state tour for the choir this winter.
On Feb. 19, the choir will depart for Philadelphia for the weekend. While there, they will see a performance of “American in Paris” by the Philadelphia Orchestra, as well as perform an afternoon concert Feb. 20.
Next, the troupe will head to New Jersey, where it will have two different collegiate experiences.
First, members will tour Princeton University and, hopefully, perform an informal concert at the chapel on campus. They will then travel to Westminster Choir College on the campus of Rider University, where they will attend a rehearsal of one of the college’s performing choirs. Finally, they will have the opportunity to have a workshop with one of the music education faculty members of Westminster Choir College.
The tour ends with a whirlwind adventure in New York City. Along with visits to Times Square, the MoMA, the Statue of Liberty, and other historical landmarks, the choir will perform a concert at The Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine, the largest cathedral in the world. After having the opportunity to see two different Broadway shows and visiting the Grammy Museum in Newark, N.J., the choir’s final performance will be an evening concert at Arts High School, the first visual and performing school of its kind in the United States.
Though the price of airplane tickets has been removed from the overall cost of the trip, each choir member remains responsible for raising several thousand dollars each. Donations are being accepted.
For more information on the choir’s trip, email Trowbridge at wtrowbridge@stpetersarts.org.