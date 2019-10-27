After writing this column for nearly four years, covering wildlife species and topics all over the globe, today’s entry marks a first for me: I am writing about fish.
I am not a fish guy, I am a wildlife guy. But aren’t fish “wildlife?” Usually not, and the reason has to do with how the professions of fish and wildlife studies evolved.
A hundred years ago, you would not have found any college or university in the United States offering degrees in wildlife management. In fact, most state agencies that were tasked with managing wildlife were only concerned with species that could be harvested. Those species are called “game.” Traditionally, fish species are managed very differently than game species so it made sense to split them into two categories. As attitudes towards the environment changed, game management became wildlife management to include animals that were not hunted.
Today, most conservation agencies define wildlife as free-roaming animals. This even includes small animals such as insects but excludes captive animals, domestic species, plants of all kinds and, has been the tradition, fish. Fisheries biologist and wildlife biologist are two different job titles in the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. There is a federal agency called the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. In short, fish and wildlife are still separated largely based on distinctions that no longer apply.
Last month, I received an email asking if we had any students interested in volunteering for a day marking lake sturgeon slated for release in the Genesee River. We do have a fish specialist at FLCC but his teaching schedule didn’t allow him to participate. I offered to drive a van to the Oneida Hatchery to deliver the students and learn what this project is all about.
Twelve students and I joined volunteers from the Utica Zoo and William Smith College to process 2,000 young sturgeon under the direction of the project leaders. Our group was greeted by Dr. Jeff Wyatt, veterinarian at the Seneca Park Zoo and professor at the University of Rochester. I have worked with Wyatt before, at black bear dens. The work that day was going to be much different. Wyatt gave a brief history of the efforts to return lake sturgeon to their historical waters in New York. The fish we would be working with were hatched and raised at the Oneida Hatchery in Constantia. They were slated to be released in the Genesee River later in the fall. But first, they needed to be marked in a way so they could be identified if they were ever caught again.
Marking fish is only useful if they are recaptured at a later date. A researcher can calculate fish population estimates and survival rates in this way. Sturgeon are typically marked by removing several scutes or armored scales. Each year/class of fish has a different set of scutes removed so they can be identified to year when recaptured. All the hatchlings of 2019 were to have the first few scutes removed from their left sides. Past recaptures show that the vast majority of the young sturgeon released in New York are surviving. But their long-term survival is still in question since it may take decades for a female sturgeon to reach sexual maturity.
A small sample of the fish was additionally marked with PIT tags. PIT stands for Passive Integrated Transponder. The transponder needs no battery, but in the presence of a receiver will bounce back a unique 15-digit code. This allows some sturgeon to be marked as individuals. Dawn Dittman, lead sturgeon researcher with the United States Geological Survey, implanted the PIT tags in two groups of fish of different weights. The goal is to learn if smaller fingerlings survive at the same rate as their larger siblings. If not, perhaps in future years these smaller fish would be held longer before stocking.
Dittman spoke of the sturgeon with such passion, it was inspiring to us all. She has pioneered many of the techniques to work with lake sturgeon reintroductions. She began her work not knowing if the effort would be worth it. As I stated earlier, it will take decades before her fish will even be old enough to breed. But in the meantime, the results are promising. The fish are surviving and growing. Sturgeon were largely lost from New York due to unregulated harvesting and pollution. Today, sturgeon have full legal protection in New York and the waters are cleaner than they have been in a very long time. There is every reason to believe that lake sturgeon will again thrive in the New York waters.
I processed a few dozen fish along with the other volunteers. Holding these small fish and feeling their armored skin felt like holding history. I jokingly called them dinosaurs. Age-wise, I wasn’t exaggerating. Fossil sturgeon date back to the Cretaceous period, when Tyrannosaurus rex walked the earth. These fish might live to be 80 or 100 years old and weigh hundreds of pounds. But today they were “fingerlings,” only a few inches long. Removing the scutes took a little practice but we all quickly got the hang of it. Wyatt was there to oversee our work and in the end, declared each of us an unofficial sturgeon surgeon.
Van Niel, an environmental conservation professor at Finger Lakes Community College, lives in Seneca Falls and enjoys exploring wildlife around the world as well as in his own backyard. If you have comments, Van Niel can be contacted at bears@flcc.edu