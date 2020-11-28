The headline was only four words long but it had me puzzled for a moment. The first three words, “Minnesota hunter shoots …,” flowed smoothly and were not unexpected at this time of year. It was that final word, “alligator,” that forced me to start over.
The accompanying photo confirmed the headline. Apparently while tracking a deer he had shot, a Minnesota man encountered a 3-foot-long alligator in a pond. After calling the state Department of Natural Resources, they told him it was legal for him to shoot it, and he did so.
Now, I do not want to get bogged down in the discussion of whether it was right or wrong to shoot that animal. What I can tell you is that it had exactly a 0% chance of surviving a Minnesota winter. Whether it was purposely released or escaped, it was certainly a pet at one time.
The American alligator, as its name implies, is native to North America but only in the Southeast and along the Gulf of Mexico. I wrote about alligators once before in this column (December 2017 for those interested in searching the web) when I recounted previous trips to Everglades National Park. In January of this year, I led a group of Finger Lakes Community College students to the Everglades on a Conservation elective course. We had our share of encounters with alligators, but I was most taken with our views of its close relative, the American crocodile.
In fact, the southern tip of Florida is the only place in the world with a living alligator and crocodile species. At one time, both were considered endangered by law, but both have made recoveries. The alligator has rebounded tremendously, so much so that it is legally hunted in some states (including, apparently, Minnesota). The crocodile’s recovery has been slower, with an estimated population of only 2,000.
There are several reasons for this difference. First, the crocodile population was reduced to only a few hundred adults in the 1970s. To give you an idea of how rare it was to encounter one back then, in 1984 my brother and I were generously invited to tag along with some rangers for an all-day canoe trip in search of a crocodile that had been spotted a few weeks before. We paddled all day and had some very cool experiences, but we never did see the croc.
They also frequent different habitat than alligators, and those coastal waters have been the target of development. The American crocodile prefers salt water while the American alligator prefers fresh. Note that I said “prefers” because each can be found in the other’s water type. This also means that in brackish water (that is, where fresh and salt water mix) you can encounter both with some regularity.
On our trip this past January, we canoed in just such a brackish environment in a channel leading from Florida Bay and did indeed encounter both species of crocodilians numerous times. The two species can be confusing to distinguish. The old joke says that I can tell them apart by how they say goodbye. If the large reptile tells me it will see me later, it is an alligator; if it tells me it will see me after a while, well then it is a crocodile.
Other, non-verbal differences include the shape of the snout. Alligators have a wide shoe-like snout that reflects its main diet of slow- or non-moving food. The American crocodile has a more slender snout that can move more quickly in the water to capture the fast food it is adapted to eat. Our crocodile eats more fish than our alligator. However, neither is a true specialist. There are species of crocodiles in the world with extremely narrow snouts that are much faster than our croc and eat fish almost exclusively.
Diet clues
Determining an animal’s diet can be a tricky and gross endeavor. Surely watching an animal eat will give you some clues, but for a complete picture one must examine scat or stomach contents. However, the scats of our gator and croc won’t visually tell you much since their stomach acids are so strong that they dissolve bone. That means one needs to gather stomach contents and hope they haven’t been digested too much already.
I mentioned earlier that there are so many American alligators (millions in fact) that they are legally hunted now, so one could seek donations of stomachs from hunters. But that wouldn’t tell you anything about the diets of these creatures in non-hunted places and was not an option decades ago when they were protected as endangered species. Nor would scientists want to be granted a permit to kill alligators themselves just for the study. In the early 1980s, researchers in the Everglades National Park conducted an alligator diet analysis by emptying the stomachs of these animals and releasing them unharmed. Let me explain …
Alligators were captured using “catch poles,” which are basically a noose on the end of a strong metal pole. Once the animal was lassoed, it would attempt to get away and for an alligator, that includes spinning the body in an attempt to free itself. Researchers took advantage of that natural behavior and would throw a large piece of burlap on the gator and watch as it simply bound itself up. The mouth was then taped shut — alligators and crocs have very strong muscles to close their mouths but fairly weak ones to open them — and a piece of PVC pipe was inserted into the mouth and down the throat. Gallons of water were then poured into the stomach and the researchers would then rock the gator back and forth to mix it all up and then lift the tail end so the contents would spill out into a bucket. The alligator was then released unharmed. Confused, annoyed and hungry, but unharmed.
That study revealed fish made up only about 20 percent of their diet while turtles and the very large apple snails made up more than 60 percent. That makes sense since the alligator has that wide snout that moves slower in the water.
My brother and I once watched an alligator eat a turtle. The loud cracking noises as it bit through the shell attracted a huge crowd of onlookers. I was in awe as I watched and listened, not rooting for the gator or the turtle but rather just experiencing a completely natural event. That night as we tucked into our thin sleeping bags inside of our waterproof (but not alligator-proof) nylon tent, I spent some time contemplating what it meant to be in a place where I was not at the top of the food chain. I decided I liked it, but within reason.
I recounted most of this information to my students as we prepared for our own large reptile encounters. It had been a few years since I had dipped a canoe paddle in those waters and I was not prepared for how easy it was to find crocodiles. We encountered several females with young ones. That was particularly special, as we were seeing the future of this species. And since these animals can live longer than humans, there is every possibility that I could come upon these same individuals again in some future trip to the Everglades. You know, after a while.
