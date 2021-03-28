Officially, spring begins in the Northern Hemisphere when the sun reaches a point directly above the equator in March. It is a day of nearly equal parts sunlight and darkness, not just here but across the globe. This year, we reached the astronomical milestone known as the vernal equinox on March 20, although most people I know have their own signs and events that personally mark spring’s arrival, regardless of what the calendar may say.
For some, it is the first flowers blooming in the garden. For others, it is the arrival of American robins on the lawn. It could just as easily be the sights and sounds of chipmunks scampering through the leaf litter of a Finger Lakes woodlot.
I insist that my students use the full common names of animals in class assignments even when, as is the case with the chipmunk, we only have a single species of that “kind” in New York. In fact, the eastern chipmunk is the only species of chipmunk on the entire Eastern Seaboard. Although North America is home to two dozen chipmunk species, one would have to drive as far west as Michigan to encounter another.
Why is it that California has 15 species of chipmunk while New York has only one? Some of the answer lies in the fact that California is about five times larger than New York state. But California has more chipmunk species than all the eastern states combined. The more important factor here is the large variety of habitats in western states that allow different species of chipmunks to exploit many of them. All chipmunks look similar, with striped backs and faces. However, not all striped rodents are chipmunks. The golden-mantled ground squirrel, for example, has distinctive stripes on its back but none on the face. It can be challenging to identify all of these creatures in the field, which, for some, is part of the fun.
What our chipmunks lack in variety they make up in enthusiasm. Chipmunks move in a flash over the ground or fallen logs and can disappear quickly into their underground homes. Chipmunk holes are small, about the diameter of a golf ball, and kids on field trips always misidentify them as “snake holes.” Their tunnels can run for more than 10 feet, an impressive length for an animal that tops out at about five ounces. It is in these tunnels that chipmunks spend the winter, waking every few weeks to feed on stored seeds and visit a separate underground room delicately described in one textbook I own as a “defecation chamber.” These winter activity bouts usually remain completely underground and it isn’t until spring that chipmunks can reliably be found out exploring the surface.
Despite living underground, chipmunks are excellent climbers. In fact, chipmunks are members of the squirrel family and like many other squirrels largely eat seeds and fruits. But they will also eat meat. Chipmunks actively hunt for invertebrates like insects and are nest predators. Last summer, I found two American robin eggshells just outside of a chipmunk hole in our lawn. Both eggs showed distinctive incisor marks consistent with a chipmunk opening them rather than hatchlings emerging from the inside.
Eastern chipmunks are very vocal with a variety of loud sounds that can be mistaken for bird calls. Sharp chips or chucks can be an alarm, letting every other chipmunk in earshot know that a predator is about. Essentially, yelling “Look out!” is a useful adaptation that can save the lives of other chipmunks that may not have seen the predator until too late.
However, that warning comes with a cost: You have to give away your own location in order to verbally warn others. Scientists would say this seemingly selfless act must be more beneficial than harmful or the ones doing it would have been weeded out of the gene pool long ago. There is even evidence that eastern chipmunks give a different alarm for a hawk rather than an earthbound predator. Imagine the added advantage of yelling “Look up!” instead of just “Look out!” The system is not without flaws, though. Chipmunks will often copy the alarm of their neighbor. It doesn’t take long before it is passed down the line and chipmunks nowhere near the danger are warning everyone within earshot of a fox they never even saw.
Regardless of which harbinger of spring you choose, the season has officially begun here in the Finger Lakes. The thermometer may dip and snow may yet fall, but things have been put in motion that cannot be so easily undone. Some birds have flown thousands of miles in the name of spring. The tiny snowdrops have bloomed. Sunrise and sunset will get farther and farther apart, lengthening our days. And the ubiquitous little chipmunks, those misunderstood rodents that dig “snake holes,” vocalize like a bird and are smart enough to have invented indoor bathroom facilities long before my ancestors did, are already looking a few seasons ahead and have begun storing food for the long winter that the rest of us don’t want to think about just yet.