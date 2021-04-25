Recently someone asked me what my favorite bird is. I always answer that it is a tie between the anhinga and the roseate spoonbill. Neither of those birds are expected in New York, and I usually have to describe them to the person inquiring. I say that I like them because they are large and striking in both looks and behavior.
But the truth is, I think I like them so much because I got to know them very early in my birding career. Finding these birds in the wild formed some of my first impressions of the rewards that come from watching and photographing birds. However, the honor of the very first species of bird I became curious about goes to the red-winged blackbird.
I was 12 years old when my father purchased 77 acres of land in Steuben County. The 90-minute drive to the property was far enough from our home that every trip was laden with a sense of adventure and anticipation. Turning off the last bit of pavement onto the steep, seasonal road marked the end of almost all childhood familiarities. Everything from the dirt road to the immense view of distant hills to the smells of nature itself were so different from my suburban home. There were no sidewalks, street lights or traffic sounds. Our next-door neighbor was almost a half-mile away. I was in heaven and, unbeknownst to all of us, discovering my future career and interests.
There was an old tractor path on the property that became my trail to adventure. I walked past abandoned farm fields to the small patch of woods that held a deep ravine. I climbed trees. I splashed in the creek. I found fossils. I ate blackberries. And, that spring, I was mobbed by a red-winged blackbird.
At the time, I didn’t know what the bird was called. When I got back and described it to everyone as a red, yellow and black bird, my grandmother guessed it was an oriole. When I asked why it kept dive-bombing my head, she said “It must like you,” which I believe is a very grandmotherly answer.
Deceiving name
About half of all red-winged blackbirds are poorly named. You see, only the male is black and only the male has the distinctive red patches of feathers on its wings. The female is cryptically colored with streaks of browns on a white background. Some books describe her as “drab,” which may be true but is also a bit pejorative. Her color makes her a master of camouflage and reflects the importance she holds as keeper of the eggs. Why add to the insult she already faces for being named after the colors of the male of her species?
It is common in birds and many other species for the males and females to differ in appearance beyond their sex organs. The term for this is sexual dimorphism. A hint I give my students when learning sexually dimorphic birds is to focus on the shape or silhouette of a bird. This doesn’t work for every species but it does for red-winged blackbirds. “Who is that big sparrow?”, a student will ask while looking at a female red-winged blackbird. “What shape is the bill?”, I ask in return. They describe it and I charge them with finding another bird nearby with the same bill, but different feathers. Eventually, they come to know both the male and female red-winged blackbirds along with so much more.
Red-winged blackbirds nest in old fields and marshes. A male will establish a territory and proclaim ownership by perching high and vocalizing loudly, all while displaying those patches of red feathers on each wing. This behavior is easy to observe and lasts long enough for my students to watch and analyze.
I had a professor in college once tell me that a male bird’s greatest threat is another male of the same species. They literally want the exact same thing. I pass along this wisdom to my students and we watch as the male red-wings sometimes resort to violence to settle boundary disputes. All the while, we scan the vegetation for the several females that should be found in each territory. They, and the nests they tend, are much harder to find. When I look at my photo files, I think I have about a hundred images of male red-winged blackbirds for each female.
The males’ aggression is not limited to other males but extends to real and imagined predators. Red-winged blackbird males will attack or “mob” birds of prey, mink, foxes, feral cats and, as I discovered four decades ago, 12-year-old boys. A half-hour watching these birds in the spring is time well spent for my students. I wonder if any of them count the red-winged blackbird as a favorite due to first impressions in their early birding experiences.
My father still owns that property and I had an occasion to be there last week. Alone, I walked the old tractor path to the woods and gathered my camera traps and flipped a few rocks (my tree climbing days are largely over though). Although we are in the midst of their breeding season, not a single red-winged blackbird dove at me. Four decades of succession has changed the habitat to one that favors other species. Instead, I was greeted by black-capped chickadees, dark-eyed juncos and a ruffed grouse. Pines I planted with my own hands tower over the trail. New adventures await.