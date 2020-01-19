For as long as I have been interested in birds, I have been fascinated by their names as well.
Some bird names are very practical and austere. The red-necked grebe and the blue-winged warbler would fit into that category. Many birds are named after people, such as the Bicknell’s thrush and Lincoln’s sparrow. There are even some birds with clearly confusing names, like the hairy woodpecker (birds don’t have hair) and the palm warbler (that really has nothing to do with palm trees).
However, there are bird names that evoke emotion and excitement. These birds were blessed with good branding and therefore become more interesting. Such a bird, I believe, is the magnificent frigatebird. There are five species of frigatebird in the world but only the magnificent frigatebird is regularly seen from the North American coast. All frigatebirds are ocean birds — eating fish, squid and jellyfish they pluck from the water or steal from another bird. Forcing another animal to give up its dinner is called kleptoparastism and frigatebirds will even steal from members of their own species.
Frigatebirds are known to fly for weeks or even months without landing. Their large wings make it difficult to take off from the water, so like a large warship (or frigate), they take to the open ocean without docking for great periods of time. Scientists long assumed that the birds must sleep on the wing but it was only recently that this theory was confirmed. The results from a 2016 study showed that frigatebirds can remain awake in one hemisphere of the brain while the other enters a light sleep. This way the birds stay alert to their surroundings while still giving their brains the rest they require.
But what is it that makes these birds “magnificent?”
Certainly, their seven-foot wingspan has a lot to do with their name. The wings are crooked and are reminiscent of a pterodactyl, giving them a primitive and otherworldly quality. Add to that a deeply forked tail and you have a truly memorable and unmistakable bird.
My closest encounters with these winged giants were in Mexico, while kayaking in the Sea of Cortez. We were touring a national park, sleeping on a different island each night and paddling alongside whales and dolphins by day. The water, like the skies, was crystal-clear. I remember rounding the bend of a rocky point and spying dozens of frigatebirds in the air and perched in the shoreline vegetation. It was December and the mating season was just beginning. Female frigatebirds construct stick nests for their single egg. Male frigatebirds provide the nest material, flying in one stick at a time.
As we paddled closer to the frigatebird rookery, the sheer size of these birds became more apparent. We bobbed in the small waves and I tried my best to photograph the spectacle from my seat in the kayak. Sea kayaks are large and stable, which helped, but this was far from a perfect situation. After a while, I got better at anticipating the birds’ movements and tracked them more easily through my telephoto lens.
The females were easy to tell with their white throats and bellies. However, it was the males that grabbed my attention with their showy, red throat pouches. These balloons are inflated to attract a mate. Males would even fly about with their “air bag” fully distended. Back and forth, over and around these seven-foot birds would soar. They rode the air currents without flapping their wings. It was only when they landed on a branch that they betrayed any clumsiness. Those long wings were now a detriment, as there was clearly not enough room for them to stretch out without slapping other branches in the process.
We watched the birds until our necks were sore from staring up so long. Even unseen birds, wheeling behind us, brought joy as their massive shadows cut lines over us. Some birds were so close that they crossed the bows of our kayaks. I sat in awe trying to drink it all in and decided there was only one word to describe the scene: Magnificent!
Van Niel, an environmental conservation professor at Finger Lakes Community College, lives in Seneca Falls and enjoys exploring wildlife around the world as well as in his own backyard. If you have comments or questions, VanNiel can be contacted at bears@flcc.edu.