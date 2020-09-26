Did you know that at one time New York state had four species of native deer roaming its forests?
Of course, everyone is familiar with the white-tailed deer. New York’s three other native deer species — elk, moose and caribou — all were killed off in the 1800s for the crime of deliciousness.
With no laws to protect them, all four species of deer were shot for food throughout the year. New York’s white-tailed deer population was reduced to a fraction of its historical number. Moose were eliminated from New York but managed to repopulate the Adirondacks naturally, starting in the 1980s. That leaves us with two species of deer in New York and two missing.
Caribou were probably never common in New York and have not retained a population in the Northeastern U.S. like moose have, so it is pretty much impossible for caribou to become reestablished without human assistance. Likewise, elk were also eliminated from the entire region but efforts in the 1900s brought populations back to several eastern states. Pennsylvania reintroduced elk to a small region in the central part of the state a century ago, which means that Finger Lakes residents are only a few hours’ drive from wild, free-roaming elk. Believe me, it is worth the trip.
Elk are unmistakably members of the deer family, but they are massive compared to their white-tailed cousins. A bull elk can weigh more than 700 pounds while cows weigh in closer to 500. Their antlers grow with a long beam that sweeps back from the forehead. Several tines typically emerge along the beam with one or two “brow” tines that grow close to the base and point forward. Mature elk have a dark mane that contrasts with their tan or sandy body.
My wife Laura and I lived in Utah for two years and have traveled elk country extensively. I have fond memories of elk encounters from every season of the year. Watching a herd of elk navigate the deep snow of a Rocky Mountain winter, their exhaled breaths creating billowing clouds of water vapor in the crisp air, reminds me of the hardships they endure to survive another year. Finding spotted calves nursing in a meadow bedecked with spring wildflowers holds the promise of quarter-ton adult elk in the future. In the summer, we would look for bachelor groups of bull elk. There is a truce among the males in this pre-mating season when they all are seeking the same things: a rich diet to allow antler growth and shady forests with little undergrowth to protect them from the heat without lots of low branches that might damage or disfigure their soft, growing antlers. But it is autumn when the real spectacles are to be had. Welcome to the rut!
Rut is the term used to describe a mating season that typically includes an increase in testosterone and competition among males of a species. Those large antlers I described at the beginning of this article not only serve to attract females but also are used to push and shove each other in battles of strength. Elk are unique among North American deer species in that they create herds of females in the breeding season. These harems (yes, that is the biologically correct term) are guarded by a dominant male who must protect them against other bulls that challenge him in hopes they would defeat him and thereby get to breed and produce the next generation of elk in the area.
These challenges can be long and range over several acres. I once watched two evenly-matched elk battle for 30-plus minutes until the challenger was thwarted. They locked antlers and shoved their full weights into each other. They dug their hooves into the ground and mud and grass would fly up as 1,400 pounds of flesh clashed. Evolutionarily, it wouldn’t make sense to battle to the death since that might leave the winner so bruised and battered that it would threaten his survival too. Think of how sharp the tines are on an antler and it would be easy to imagine how serious injuries could occur. In fact, the shape of the antlers helps keep the animals from doing much harm. Remember me telling you that a typical elk antler has one or two brow tines that point forward? They get their name from their location, near the forehead. But they could easily be named for their job and be called eye guards instead. The brow tines help prevent serious injury.
Accentuating these sights are the sounds. All deer make noises, but bull elk are downright musical. They make an eerie “bugle” that begins as a deep and guttural noise that rises to a high-pitched whistle before ending in a series of grunts that can literally be heard for miles. Hunters imitate elk bugles to trick a male into thinking a challenger is nearby.
Finally, there is the smell. A close encounter with one or two rutting elk will resonate in your nostrils as well as your eyes and ears. The muskiness of a bull elk advertises his breeding status to the cows. The odor is intended to be strong to cut through the competing smells of nature. No, there seems to be nothing subtle about a bull elk.
Elk in New York?
Could New York see a return of elk as it did with the moose? Well, anything is possible but that is not likely to happen for a few reasons.
First, although we do have wild elk living in a neighboring state, Pennsylvania actively manages its herd to prevent expansion. Second, New York is not entertaining its own reintroduction effort due to a disease called chronic wasting that can infect all deer species. There are strict rules limiting transportation of deer into New York that have been implemented to protect our herd and bringing in live elk would not be allowed. Finally, there is the question of whether New York residents would want elk in our modern landscape. They can be a hazard to drivers and a nuisance to farmers. New Yorkers would have a say in any plan to reintroduce a species and I honestly have no idea what kind of support such a plan might have.
Regardless, a wild elk encounter is still within easy reach to our south. It won’t be long before the bulls will start to bugle and lock antlers, announcing that autumn, and the rut, are upon us again.