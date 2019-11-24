One of my most vivid memories from our 2018 trip to India plays out more in my auditory memory than my mind’s eye. We had just watched a large female tiger pad softly down the dirt road past us and into the jungle. Only two other vehicles were present and they sped off, predicting she would continue on her trajectory and emerge far ahead at a bend in the road. But something told our guide to wait. This was not the only time his knowledge and instincts put us in exactly the right place at the right time.
That “something” was the alarm call of a sambar deer. The call sounds a bit like a small dog that swallowed a squeak toy and always belied the gravity of the situation. We sat in silence, engine off, straining our ears and eyes to detect any hint that the tigress was still around. Suddenly there was a rush of leaves, then silence. Finally, one last choked call from the sambar began but never finished. We knew our ears had witnessed a kill.
One of the most common questions I receive about our travel experiences is how we decide where to go. The answer varies of course, but we chose India last year because we had a rare opportunity to travel during our winter. New York’s summer is the monsoon season in India, so our desire to see wild tigers seemed to be something we would have to delay until retirement when we were no longer bound to the school holiday schedule.
I belong to an online forum called Mammal Watching (mammalwatching.com). As the name suggests, this is a place where information is shared about where to go to view wild mammals. Many of the participants post trip reports and I pored over the recent India submissions. One place, Tadoba National Park, stood out from the rest. We selected a lodge, made our airline reservations and I ordered field guides for both mammals and birds to study before the trip. All that was left to do was wait for the departure date to arrive — approximately 10 months.
If I have one piece of advice for aspiring travelers it is to plan early. Not all of our trips are arranged a year in advance and last minute adventures have their charm, too. But often, to get what you want, you have to be the early bird. For our first try at seeing wild tigers, I was leaving little to chance.
A dream trip
Tadoba proved to be everything we had hoped. For eight days, we explored the park in open, Jeep-like vehicles called “Gypsies.” At Tadoba, there are strict rules governing the number of vehicles allowed entry at each gate, the times of entry and departure and the areas vehicles can access. Each day we had both a morning and afternoon safari and each entry included a check of our passports to see that our names matched the names on the entry permits.
Morning game drives were my favorite. We would join the queue of Gypsies in the pre-dawn darkness and listen to the bustle of activity around us, unmistakable in excitement regardless of the language spoken. There was a chill in the air to be sure, but watching the local guides and drivers gather around a warming fire of scrap wood made me think of the real cold we had left behind in the Finger Lakes. And when I say “local,” I mean that in the strictest sense. Each tourist vehicle to enter Tadoba includes a driver and guide from the local village.
It is important that the surrounding villages see a financial gain from the park and its tigers specifically. First, there is real mortal danger from tigers (and leopards and sloth bears which are also found at Tadoba) for residents. On the day we left New York, a woman in a neighboring village was killed by a tiger. Second, the tigers kill livestock. The good news in tiger conservation in India is that their population is steadily on the rise. However, there are few places for these additional tigers to go and they spill into inhabited areas where they become a threat to people and domestic animals. Although tigers are protected, they are sometimes poached in retribution for killing cattle.
The story of our tiger encounters could not have been better scripted. On our very first drive, we saw none. None! It was a swift reminder that when it comes to wildlife, there are no guarantees. Our next drive did produce a tiger, but it was hundreds of yards in the distance and asleep. Our third trip into the park was a charm and our luck continued for the rest of the journey. We saw about a dozen different tigers and most of them repeatedly. Of course, between tiger sightings there were many other species of wildlife to keep us occupied. Tadoba is home to three deer species and three horned species, including the largest bovine in the world, the gaur.
I couldn’t get enough of gaur sightings. Adult males can be 7 feet tall and weigh more than 3,000 pounds. At that size, male gaurs are rarely killed by tigers but young ones fall prey when they can be separated from the safety of the herd. Once, we observed a young male tiger try to do just that. It was fascinating to watch as the adult gaur constantly moved to keep themselves between the tiger and their young. Perhaps a more experienced tiger would have been successful, but on that day the tiger left hungry.
A failed hunt is the norm, with studies concluding that tigers are only successful about 5 percent of the time. Days go by without a kill and to compensate, tigers (like many other predators) have the ability to gorge on food when it is available. Besides the kill I described in the opening paragraph of this column, the only other successful kill we encountered was by smell. We received a tip from another driver that a tiger had been seen along the “tar road,” the park’s only paved road. We made our way slowly up the road and were greeted with the unmistakable odor of decay. The next morning we returned to that spot to find a female and her cubs lying in the road, soaking up the last of the heat radiating from the asphalt.
For a brief few minutes, we had the tigers to ourselves. The young played lazily with the contentment that only a full belly can provide. Mom surveyed the scene with calm detachment. Soon other vehicles arrived and within an hour it seemed as if every Gypsy had made its way to the tar road. The drivers have strict rules regarding vehicles and tigers. First and foremost, no one is allowed out of the Gypsies. The tigers do not recognize the passengers in the vehicles as individuals but instead see it as a whole unit that is not prey. Second, when tigers are in the road, they have the right of way and cannot be passed or approached closely. Third, if a tiger approaches a vehicle on the road, the vehicle must back up and give way.
However when a tiger is on the grassy shoulder of the road, the vehicles do not have to move and often a little patience provides a breathtakingly close encounter. Such was the case one evening as we were returning to our gate after a very fulfilling afternoon game drive. I remember being excited at our sighting of a sloth bear, an animal we worked hard to find. We rounded a bend in the dirt road to find a tiger slowly making her way down the middle. The driver stopped and put the Gypsy in reverse to give her space. We backed up about 30 yards and our guide instructed him to park near the right shoulder.
The tiger kept walking in a straight line even as the road curved and soon was off the road and on the shoulder. She was going to pass very close to us. I was taking pictures at a rapid pace and had to stand to keep her in view over the hood of the vehicle. I got right up on top of my seat and snapped photos until she was literally too close to focus. As she passed, I looked down to see that one of my feet hung slightly over the edge of the vehicle. Her head was a mere 10 inches from my boot as I held my breath and marveled at this apex predator. I probably should have felt some fear as well as amazement, but I can honestly say I didn’t. After all, this really was the adventure we had anticipated for those many months!
Van Niel, an environmental conservation professor at Finger Lakes Community College, lives in Seneca Falls and enjoys exploring wildlife around the world as well as in his own backyard. If you have comments or questions, VanNiel can be contacted at bears@flcc.edu.