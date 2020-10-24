Have you seen a raven in the Finger Lakes? Perhaps you have and didn’t notice.
In my experience, identifying a raven can be a surprisingly tricky thing. The common raven is so much larger than the American crow, it should be easy to tell them apart. With a wingspan of more than 4 feet, the raven is huge compared to the crow.
Yet both birds are the same color and can be confused. Feathers, bills, eyes and legs are completely black in these two species and thus they loom large in spooky tales and Halloween décor. One could be forgiven for thinking they saw an extra large crow when in fact, they had encountered a raven.
The key characteristics to identify a raven include a thick beak (once described to me as a “Roman nose”), a wedge-shaped tail, the aforementioned wingspan and a distinctive croaking vocalization. In addition, ravens are more adventurous in flight — performing barrel rolls and even flying upside down. Ravens also have a patch of throat feathers that can be fluffed up for communication.
Ravens have become much more common in the Finger Lakes since I settled here in the mid 1990s. Historically, this species was found all throughout New York, but more recently a birder had to venture to the Southern Tier to have a good chance of spotting one.
I have watched as they returned to the south ends of the Finger Lakes and today I find them at the north ends as well. I once read an article where the author theorized that the decline in ravens was tied to the loss of wolves in the Northeast. Without wolf kills to scavenge, the ravens didn’t have enough winter food. The article noted that as coyote numbers increased in New York, so did the ravens. Although coyotes kill far fewer deer in the winter than wolves did, they do feast on roadkill. As large as the raven’s bill is, it simply cannot open a carcass on its own.
Although ravens are often thought of as creatures of the wilderness, some respond particularly well to the presence of people. Ravens are very intelligent and soon learn that humans can be a source of food, even unintentionally. They will raid dumpsters and unattended campsites and of course, will learn to beg for food as well.
My closest raven encounters have been with birds that have been habituated by people feeding them. Each time, they left disappointed for I didn’t reward them with a treat. I am not against feeding birds, but there are times and places where it is not appropriate. Perhaps I will be fortunate this coming deer season and my family will have a freezer full of venison and the ravens can feast on the parts I leave in the woods.