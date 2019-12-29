Bird nerds all across New York are anxiously awaiting the New Year since 2020 marks the beginning of a five-year effort to map the distribution of breeding birds throughout the entire state. More than 1,000 volunteers are expected to participate and I will be one of them.
The project is titled New York Breeding Bird Atlas and is organized through the coordination of several groups including the Department of Environmental Conservation, Audubon New York, the New York State Ornithological Association and the Cornell Lab of Ornithology. The state has been divided into 5,332 blocks. Each block is three miles on a side. Ideally, volunteers would visit all of the various habitats within a block to find as many species of breeding birds as possible.
And please note that this entire project is devoted to collecting data on birds that actually breed here, as opposed to the ones that only migrate through, spend the winter here or are only found in New York occasionally. This is an important distinction and colors the entire data-gathering process for Atlas volunteers.
First and foremost, a bird must be seen or heard within its breeding season or it will not count as data in the Breeding Bird Atlas. Volunteers receive information on known breeding dates for New York and use this knowledge to inform their work. It turns out Great-horned Owls are our earliest breeders. By the time you read my January column on the last Sunday of that month, Great-horned Owls will already be sitting on eggs and awaiting young.
Besides finding a bird at the right time, it must also be in the right place. For a bird to count as data in the Atlas it must be found in proper breeding habitat. Woodpeckers breed in forests, meadowlarks breed in grasslands, etc. Just finding a bird in the right habitat during the breeding season means it is possible that bird is breeding.
“Possible” is the lowest category within the Atlas and signifies that the observer only saw or heard a bird in the right habitat during the breeding season without any additional evidence that it was actually nesting.
The next category up from “Possible” is “Probable.” The evidence now must be so strong that it would lead one to believe not just that breeding could be happening, but that it is very likely. Some indicators of this are finding a pair of birds together in appropriate habitat, witnessing a bird defending a territory, courtship displays and the actual act of copulation.
Finally, breeding can be “Confirmed” when evidence is so strong there can be no other logical conclusion except that the bird is breeding. Finding a bird carrying nesting material means a nest is on the way. Watching a bird carrying food means there are young being fed. Sometimes one is lucky and can actually find the young birds themselves.
As the five years progress, fewer new species will be added to each block and most of the effort will focus on raising each bird’s category by observing more behaviors. “Possible” birds may be moved to “Probable” or “Confirmed” as each volunteer tries to gain as much data as possible about the birds in a given block.
This will be the third Breeding Bird Atlas conducted in New York. The first Atlas was from 1980-84. Within that time period, I was a student at the college and took a bird class from Professor Chris White. We gathered data for the Atlas at Camp Cutler in Bristol and I found the whole process fascinating. Up to that point, I had been focused only on identifying birds, but the Atlas work forced me to consider the time of year, location and behavior of the birds as well. I feel this was an important step in my growth as an emerging professional.
By the time the second Atlas came along in 2000, I was teaching at FLCC. I have fond memories of working with students to identify birds and interpret their behaviors. We even engaged in some “block busting.” By the fourth year of an Atlas, volunteers are solicited to gather data in blocks that have little or no data. We agreed to cover four such blocks in the Finger Lakes and “busted” through them as fast as we could.
For the third Atlas, I am proud to continue this tradition at FLCC. Students in my Field Study of Birds class will begin gathering data this spring as part of their coursework. We will concentrate our efforts on main campus and our two field stations. But the semester ends in May, before the peak of most breeding occurs.
Thanks to the generosity of the Emil Muller Foundation, FLCC is able to offer several internships this summer for students to gather data during the busy breeding season. Students will be trained in identifying birds by sight and sound as well as in the procedures for submitting data to the eBird platform for the Atlas. Interns will be housed at the Muller Field Station and contribute important data while building their resumes.
Anyone can participate in the Atlas, novices and experienced birders alike. With thousands of blocks to cover, there are lots of opportunities. Volunteering for the first Atlas was an impactful part of my early development as a birder. Forty years of ornithological study, research and world-wide birding later, I am glad I took the plunge.
Van Niel, an environmental conservation professor at Finger Lakes Community College, lives in Seneca Falls and enjoys exploring wildlife around the world as well as in his own backyard. If you have comments or questions, VanNiel can be contacted at bears@flcc.edu.