When it comes to wildlife, this May has me seeing red. I am talking about squirrels and foxes. Red ones. Neither of these species is completely red, mind you, and sometimes they are not red at all. Confusing? I agree. But as I tell my students, I am not the one that named these creatures, I am just here to help you make sense of it all.
Naming mammals after colors is common but also problematic. The two most common species of squirrels in the Finger Lakes are named after colors: the gray and red squirrels. However, sometimes red squirrels are more brownish and gray squirrels are often black in color. Just recently someone emailed me a photo of a gray squirrel with a reddish tail and asked me if it was really a gray squirrel. The short answer was yes and the longer answer involved me talking about how my beard and the hair on my head are different colors.
I wrote an entire column once about red and gray squirrels. I described how red squirrels are more destructive than grays. They are also more vocal. Both of these traits tend to make them more annoying and I readily admit they are not among my favorite critters. They move about so quickly, almost manically. As a photographer, this is especially problematic.
A few weeks ago, I went for a walk with my father and we found ourselves on a park bench soaking up some sun. I was (unsuccessfully) trying to photograph some birds when a red squirrel approached us slowly and cautiously. This behavior stood in stark contrast to the usual frenzied pace of this species and I began snapping photos. The squirrel was harvesting fallen maple flowers, a food available for only a short time.
Showy flowers, like those on cherry trees, are largely pollinated by insects. The large colorful petals and strong fragrance attracts the bugs. Most maples have flowers that are pollinated by the wind and therefore have flowers not built to stand out. In fact, the green flowers of the sugar maple go completely unnoticed by the majority of people. This red squirrel did not overlook this important nutrient source and posed just long enough for a portrait.
Finger Lakes fox species, like our squirrels, are named “red” and “gray.” The red fox is the larger and more common species. Although most red foxes in New York have the typical red coat, northern and western populations of red foxes see greater color varieties. Adding to the confusion is the fact that gray foxes have a fair amount of red on their faces and sides. Foxes are denning right now and I received a phone call from neighbors inviting me to photograph their resident red fox family. I set out a camera trap and have spent a few hours photographing the foxes in person.
This den has four young, which is one pup shy of average. The camera trap I set has revealed much about the lives of this fox family. A camera trap will record an image whenever it detects heat in motion. Warm-blooded animals such as mammals are particularly easy to capture as they move in front of the camera. Like any family with four small children, it is difficult to achieve a perfect family portrait. Reviewing the thousands of images I have already obtained reveals activity throughout the day and night. They spend a lot of time jostling and playing, including one late-night game of tug-of-war with what looks like a jacket (I have to remember to ask my neighbors if they are missing any clothes off the line). I also noticed that there is only one adult at the den. It is typical for the male to help only when the pups are very young or not at all.
If any reader wishes to purposely find a fox den, here are a few tips. First, red fox dens are usually within 100 yards of water. Secondly, a fox den can have an opening only the size of a woodchuck hole. However, once inside the fox requires more space than the woodchuck so it will need to excavate. Look for a woodchuck hole with a large “porch.” When Laura and I lived in Utah, it was easy to spot fox dens in the sagebrush as these dirt mounds really stood out. Finally, use your sense of smell. Foxes have a skunky odor that is particularly strong in the breeding season. I have found several fox dens while hiking by simply following my nose. I was reminded of this recently as I sat at the fox den hoping for some daytime activity to photograph. The wind was light but when it blew just right, I would catch the unmistakable odor emanating from the den.
It took about 45 minutes, but I saw a bit of movement at the mouth of one of the den entrances. Sure enough, a young fox was making its way out. Some authors call young foxes “pups,” which makes sense since they are in the dog family. However, when the pups reach about six weeks of age, they are often referred to as “kits.” This is especially confusing because there is an actual species of fox called “kit fox.”
This particular red fox looked me over and decided I was far enough away to pose no threat. I trained my telephoto lens on it and did my best to do justice to this beautiful creature. Foxes are small enough to make a meal out of mice and insects but large enough to kill animals far bigger. Red foxes will also eat vegetation such as fruits and nuts.
Suddenly, the sounds of two scolding birds interrupted my photo session. I looked to my right to see a pair of robins diving at a red squirrel. Apparently, he was too close to their nest. Red squirrels, like red foxes, will vary their diet based on what is available and sometimes eggs or even nestlings are on the menu. A mammal needs to be resourceful to survive the various seasons of the Finger Lakes! I looked back to the den to find the fox had retreated underground. I will have to make time to visit again before these young fox have grown and gone on their way.
Van Niel, an environmental conservation professor at Finger Lakes Community College, lives in Seneca Falls and enjoys exploring wildlife around the world as well as in his own backyard. If you have comments or questions, VanNiel can be contacted at bears@flcc.edu