There is an old joke that asks “What is black and white and red all over?” The answer is “a newspaper.” Ironically, the joke doesn’t actually work when printed in the newspaper because “read” and the color “red” are not spelled the same. However, since this is a wildlife column, I shall change the answer to “snow geese, sometimes.”
I have written about snow geese before and their huge migratory flocks that create such a spectacle in the Finger Lakes each spring. March often brings hundreds of thousands of these beautiful birds to our lakes and agricultural fields for a short — but memorable — rest period en route to their arctic breeding grounds. Snow geese come in two basic color phases. The vast majority of adult snows are white with black wing feathers. A small percentage are a darker, blue phase.
It is that contrast of coal black and snow white feathers that give these birds such a striking look in flight. And snow geese are not alone in this color pattern. The American white pelican has the same dress code. White ibis, snow buntings, swallow-tailed kites, northern gannets, Caspian terns and whooping cranes are more examples of black-winged white birds from North America. Don’t get me started on similar looking species I have encountered during our international travels.
What is it about the basic pattern of “white body with black wings” that is so appealing that it has developed in so many different birds all over the world?
White feathers can serve as camouflage. Obviously, white birds will blend in with the snow. However, many of the birds listed above are not associated with snowy conditions. Birds that find their food in water are often white or at least light on the undersides in order to blend in better with the bright sky as seen from below the water. The white ibis never wants to be found in the snow, yet its white body plumage provides camouflage from the fish or underwater invertebrates it hunts.
There also is a theory that some birds are dressed in white in order to stand out rather than blend in. Northern gannets are called “plunge feeders” for their particular fishing style. I have fond memories of driving along the coast of eastern Quebec, where the mouth of the St. Lawrence meets the Atlantic Ocean. On a particularly clear day, Laura and I stopped for an hour to watch gannets fishing. First, they would cruise about three stories above the water. When fish were spotted, a bird would hover, then dive head first like a lawn dart into the dark blue water. Since fish are often found in schools, other gannets would alter their course whenever one of their kin dropped for a fish. In this way, the theory goes, gannets have evolved a showy white body so other gannets can easily see when a school of fish is discovered and head over for a quick meal before the fish dive deeper.
The mystery of the black feathers
None of this explains the black wing feathers, though. Darker feathers are actually stronger than lighter ones. Black feathers contain melanin and resist wear and sunlight degradation better than white ones. It is no accident that the black on all of the birds mentioned above occurs on the tips of the wing feathers, where they are subjected to the most wear and tear. This begs the question of why the whole bird (or at least the whole wing) wouldn’t have evolved to be black. Well, there is a caloric “cost” to producing anything, including melanin. It may be more expensive than it’s worth for these birds to produce more dark feathers.
Recently, some Canadian researchers came up with a different possibility. They found that artificial wings placed in a wind tunnel showed that ones with white inner wing feathers matched with black outer wing feathers produced a temperature variation due to the black feathers absorbing more light. That light was reflected as heat and caused a convection current under the wing that may actually provide extra lift for birds in the wild. I say “may” because what works in a lab’s controlled conditions does not always transfer to the uncontrolled conditions of the wild.
I have lived in the Finger Lakes for 27 years now and I have not yet tired of chasing the spring flocks of snow geese with camera in tow. This year, a large raft of snows settled for about a week on Cayuga Lake and word spread quickly on social media. On a remarkably warm and sunny afternoon in March, we headed down to the lake for a quick look. We were not alone. Dozens of people were already watching the tens of thousands of snow geese when we took our socially distanced place on the shore. Most of the birds were in the water, forming a raft that stretched halfway across the lake. But what made this encounter so special was the two dozen or so birds that were up feeding on the newly growing grass.
Laura let me out of her vehicle along the edge of the road and I plunked myself down just off the shoulder a mere 10 yards from wild snow geese. In all my years, I have never been so close to snows. There were times when the birds fed so close to us that my telephoto lens couldn’t focus. We sat in awe and I wondered how many of the other goose-tourists knew just how unusual this experience was. With maybe a hundred thousand geese in front of me, I concentrated on only the 20 or so that were sharing this patch of shoreline with us. As I photographed them, I began to know them as individuals. There was one with a leg injury that would limp to a patch of grass, then sit and eat all it could reach with its long neck before getting up and repeating the process. There was one with a leg band, a piece of aluminum placed there by biologists in the hopes that the band would be recovered again some day and help unlock secrets of where this bird migrated or how long it lived. Another bird sported the less common darker “blue phase” feathers I mentioned above. But by far my favorite individual was one with stained feathers.
In my files, I have an article written by Frederic Kennard and published in 1918. Titled “Ferruginous Stains on Waterfowl,” Kennard lays out the explanation for why some birds, in this case waterfowl, have dirty looking feathers. Through chemical analysis, he was able to show the cause of the stains was iron in the soil. The birds incidentally get soil on their bills and faces as they feed and transfer it to their other feathers as they preen them. Although this happens to feathers of all colors, it is easiest to see on white ones. The rusty stains gave this particular goose a very distinctive look and I chuckled as I snapped photo after photo of this snow goose that was indeed black and white and red all over.