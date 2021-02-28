I was once trapped inside a classroom by a moose.
It was 2015, and I was an instructor for a workshop in Jackson, Wyo. Our students were community college teachers from all over the United States, gathered to learn how to incorporate undergraduate research into their courses. The classroom phone rang and the woman on the other end informed us that the campus was on temporary lockdown because a young bull moose was eating the shrubs outside the building.
Well, many of the participants had never even seen a moose — no less one so close. He worked his way right outside of our window and was a highlight of the week. Eventually, he wandered off and we took the opportunity to examine his tracks on the sidewalk and inspected the bushes for feeding signs. It was a fantastic impromptu learning experience.
Moose are members of the deer family. As such, the headgear on the males are antlers instead of horns. There are a few differences between horns and antlers but the most striking one is the fact that antlers are shed every winter and regrown the following year. A mature moose can have antlers that span six feet and weigh more than 50 pounds each. Those impressive palmate antlers have evolved as a way to show an individual’s strength and fitness. Males will challenge each other in the fall breeding season when the antlers are finished growing and have hardened up.
I recall reading an article years ago of researchers in Maine trying to learn if breeding bull moose were selective as to which moose they challenged. The investigators put shoulder straps on a taxidermed moose head and rigged the antlers so they could be swapped out with pairs of various sizes. They imitated moose vocalizations and when a bull moose appeared, one of the researchers would step out of hiding wearing the stuffed moose head on his chest. They found moose much more likely to approach and challenge this new “moose” if its antlers were smaller or about the same size as their own. Bull moose consistently backed away when confronted with a researcher dressed as a moose with larger antlers than his own.
The results make sense and support what most people would intuitively conclude, but it left the researchers wondering how moose obtained such accurate self-awareness of their antler size. Reading the article left me wondering how many close calls the researchers had, since moose can be aggressive and they were literally challenging them for breeding rights. A cow moose protecting her calf also can be dangerous. Standing at close to 6 feet tall at the shoulder, moose are big-bodied and long-legged. The cows kick with their long legs to fend off threats, both real and perceived. Fortunately, all you need to do to stay safe is keep your distance.
A northern species
The long legs that hold up a moose do more than kick. They also provide moose with a reliable way of navigating deep snow. Moose truly are a northern species. They are found throughout Canada and Alaska, except in the tundra. They live in some of the northern parts of the lower 48 states including the Rocky Mountains, Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire and our own Adirondack Mountains. If you didn’t know New York had a breeding population of moose, don’t feel bad. Many of my first-year students do not know about our moose and it gives my North Country students a chance to show off a fund of knowledge early in the semester.
Nor is it only deep snow that moose plod through. They are often found using ponds, lakeshores and other wet areas. Being so “leggy” gives them a chance to wade farther out than other species. There, they access softer aquatic vegetation, stay cool in the heat and at least partially escape biting insects. Inside that large nose that makes a moose so distinctive in profile are bundles of tissue that expand in response to increased pressure. Effectively, this gives the moose nose plugs when it submerges its head to eat. Moose are even known to dive underwater to gather food growing from the bottom of shallow lakes, an impressive feat for an animal that can weigh more than 1,000 pounds.
When my wife Laura and I lived in Utah, we were close to the southernmost point of moose’s range in North America. Several encounters stand out, including once being stuck between a protective cow and calf moose pair in front of us and a foraging striped skunk a mere 10 feet behind us! With nowhere to turn, we made ourselves small and all parties went about their business without incident.
One of my favorite moose sightings is a story I rarely tell. It all happened so quickly! I was teaching a birdwatching class to a group of senior citizens in northern Utah. Most of the participants came from other states, and I was eager to give them their money’s worth. We were slowly making our way along a stream when suddenly a calf moose burst from the willows literally at our feet and ran right through the middle of our group. It was all over before I could say a word, no less react.
It was one of those moments that, as a teacher, I have learned to just let hang in the air without ruining the moment. Give the participants a chance to absorb and process the experience and I believe you create a lasting memory. The 12 of us stood there, a bit shaken, but largely smiling and in awe at being so close to an animal that truly embodies nature’s wild side. Finally, one of the women said in a small voice “I never even thought we would see a moose, let alone one so close.” Her husband turned to us all with a shrug and, in a thick New York City accent, said “Moose? I thought it was a donkey!” I am sure glad we cleared that up.