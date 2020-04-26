It occurred to me the other day that I might have become a bit of a snob when it comes to watching birds.
I have set some goals for my wildlife photography, so my recent trips afield have been judged rather narrowly. It isn’t enough to see birds, I want to see them close at hand. Drab, cloudy days also make it more difficult to photograph birds so I find I have been limiting myself to fair-weather birding. My haughtiness extends to the individual birds I want framed in my viewfinder as well. This spring, it seems my photography has been all about waterfowl.
To an ornithologist, the term “waterfowl” is very specific. One would think that any bird associated with water would be waterfowl, but here in North America the term refers to ducks, geese and swans. In Central New York, we have many species of waterfowl to choose from. Some species overwinter here while others migrate through en route to more favorable habitats. We are reaching the end of migration now and soon the only species left will be the ones who nest here.
Waterfowl photography has some advantages. First, the subjects can be large. Tundra swans, for example, have a wingspan larger than five feet and can weigh 20 pounds. Even the much smaller Canada goose is a hefty 14 pounds on average. And the smallest of our waterfowl, the two teal species, weigh just under a pound. Although that seems paltry when compared to swans and geese, it is absolutely massive when compared to warblers, sparrows, flycatchers and many other groups of birds.
Secondly, waterfowl are often seen in large numbers. Nothing around here can compare to the snow goose migration when many tens of thousands of geese descend on the Finger Lakes for a few glorious weeks. It is almost visual gluttony to watch and listen to these birds. During the nesting season, birds will pair up and many will not tolerate the presence of other waterfowl, even members of other species. It will not be until their eggs have hatched when we again will see aggregations of these birds.
Thirdly, many species of waterfowl, particularly the ducks, are visually striking. Many have feathers that refract light instead of merely reflecting it. Refraction is the natural phenomenon that causes rainbows and beautiful sunsets. Some ducks have feathers (or portions of feathers) that act as prisms, separating white light into its various wavelengths. That is why the natural light conditions can make all the difference in a bird watching or photography session. The northern shoveler is an example of just such a duck. In good sunlight, the male’s head is a vibrant green, similar to the more familiar male mallard’s. But in poor light, the head can look dark or even black.
Finally, for me there is the excitement of observing and photographing waterfowl behaviors. Just this month, my wife Laura and I watched a pair of tundra swans swimming in a flooded field of corn stubble. As the birds paddled through the rows, they drank. Each bird in turn would slurp up a mouthful of water, then stretch its neck and tilt its head back to allow the liquid to travel the full length from mouth to stomach. A video of this action would easily show the behavior but how can one capture this graceful motion in a still photo? Therein lies the challenge ...
At the other extreme of behavior spectrum are birds sitting on nests. Here the challenge is to take something that is static and give it life. Can I as a photographer do justice to this all-important activity? I aspire to create an image that lets the viewer see the goose as more than an inanimate object. I have been watching a Canada goose nest along Wildlife Drive at the Montezuma National Wildlife Refuge. She is unmoving but aware. She watches everything and reacts only when absolutely necessary. Mother’s Day is right around the corner and this goose and her mate are doing everything they can to have something to celebrate.
In the end, I am not sure any of these reasons fully explain my fascination with waterfowl. There are enough of them to present identification challenges, but few enough that one can achieve a level of mastery. Locally, there is an ever changing cast of characters as the seasons progress. Each season presents its own set of challenges and opportunities to a photographer. I guess that is as close as I am going to come to understanding what drives me to pursue these birds. In the meantime, I will remember to enjoy them regardless of why.
Van Niel, an environmental conservation professor at Finger Lakes Community College, lives in Seneca Falls and enjoys exploring wildlife around the world as well as in his own backyard. If you have comments or questions, VanNiel can be contacted at bears@flcc.edu