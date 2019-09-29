Just last month, colleague Maura Sullivan and I led 16 students from Finger Lakes Community College on a conservation course to South Africa. In last month’s column, I relayed to readers that I wanted to ensure I helped these students have a great first impression of Africa. By all accounts, this trip was a huge success. For two-and-a-half weeks, we immersed ourselves in the ecosystem and culture around us. More than once students and faculty alike were left with eyes popping and jaws dropping, convinced that THIS was the high point of the trip only to experience something equally amazing the next day.
Telling all the tales of this trip requires more space than I have here so I have settled on reliving it through some of the most common questions I have been asked since returning. For anyone who wishes to hear and see more from this trip, I invite you to one of the presentations Sullivan and I will be giving in October (see box below).
Did you go on a safari?Yes! Literally, ”safari” means to travel in Kiswahili. But it is typically used to mean travel in search of wildlife. We engaged in wildlife viewing every day while in South Africa, both in specialized game viewing vehicles, on foot and once by boat.
“Game viewers” are open air vehicles with bench seats for passengers. Ours came equipped with an extra seat called the tracker seat mounted to the front bumper on the passenger side. For part of the trip, we took turns sitting in this prized location. With bumpy dirt roads and free-roaming wildlife, the tracker needed to always stay aware and hold on. My stint in the tracker seat was short but memorable. We were sitting around the campfire one evening when the roars of mating leopards interrupted our conversation. They were close. We listened for a few more minutes to determine their direction of travel and our guides devised a plan to find them. We quickly readied ourselves and piled into the vehicles.
I was handed a spotlight and directed to the tracker seat. Off we went into the darkness. There is no windscreen or seat belt on the tracker seat. The headlight shines next to your feet and, especially at night, you collect a fair bit of African insects as you travel through the bush. Over the radio we learned that the other half of our group had located the leopards. We arrived just as they were crossing the road, a mere 15 feet from our bumper and my shoes. Their eyes glowed in the spotlight as they meandered past us into the darkness to resume their activities.
On many days, we also spent time in the bush on foot. One of the course’s learning objectives involved the identification of tracks and signs of wildlife. We trailed lions and rhinos. We spent time in “sit spots” observing our surroundings and journaling. Our guides had encyclopedic knowledge of the area’s ecology (one was the author of our field guide) so we received a healthy dose of geology, anthropology, botany and general ecology while out tracking. Protocol called for the guides to be armed with rifles, a constant reminder that we were not at the top of the food chain here.
Where did you sleep?We spent the majority of our time at the Ngala Camp. There, we had canvas tents that slept two persons. The entire camp was surrounded by a solar-powered electric fence and we found it interesting to be the ones caged in at night while the animals roamed free. Our other main accommodation was at a reserve called Manyeleti. We stayed in tents here, too. However these were enormous tents, with showers and bathrooms inside along with electric lights and other comforts of home. Here there was no electric fence so we needed escorts to get to our tents after dinner and were not allowed to leave until daylight. One evening we had a study session on the porch when the night watchman came over and pointed out a lion drinking from the water hole not 40 yards from us.
When I say there were no fences, I mean none surrounding the camp and none surrounding the reserve. This privately owned area butted up to the famous Kruger National Park — giving wildlife free access to hundreds of thousands of acres of wild country. During the apartheid era in South Africa, non-whites were not allowed in Kruger National Park or the surrounding private reserves. Manyeleti was the exception and because of that, the government spent little money to develop roads or tourism here. Today, that translates into better game viewing, less crowded conditions and a world-class experience. The lodge we stayed at sits on more than 50,000 acres owned by the Mnisi Tribe; one condition of the lease is that all employees must be hired from the local villages. We felt a real sense of history and pride here.
What was your favorite part of trip?I cannot choose a single favorite. Simply put, this trip was one long highlight reel. Here are a few of my fondest memories:
- We spent a night sleeping under stars. No tents, no fence. Just sleeping bags in a dry river bed, guides with rifles at either end and us taking turns keeping watch at the campfire all night. In the morning, we found leopard tracks 30 yards from the last sleeping bag.
- Twice we saw rhinos. Rhino poaching has reached critical levels in South Africa. Animals are brutally killed and their horns are taken for illegal sale to those who believe they hold medicinal value. We were asked not to share rhino photos in real time or describe their location. Guides communicate with each other via radios while on safari, but rhinos were only spoken of in person, when two vehicles met on the road. Even then, our guides never used the species name. Instead, they would ask about the “special” or “precious” one.
- One morning we watched a pride of 14 lions devour a wildebeest they had killed. Soon after, we encountered a giraffe that was so young the dried umbilical cord was attached. One of the students wrote in her journal, “Today I saw the aftermath of birth and death.”
- We visited Nourish Eco Village, a non-profit organization dedicated to building resilient communities. They provide services such as day care, English classes, gardening lessons, food banks, recycling efforts and more. We spent a morning learning of their mission and helped with a few projects, including laying a new floor in their newly built open-air classroom. The flooring was made by mixing water, soil from termite mounds and cow dung. This hardened into a durable material that requires little maintenance.
Finally, there is just the overall feel that this trip had. We were a large group but instead of being slow and cumbersome, it meant that there was always someone getting excited about something! I fed off the energy of these (mostly) younger students seeing Africa for the first time. I marveled with them at the textures in fresh elephant tracks or in the sounds of baboons in the distance. We looked up at the unfamiliar stars of the southern sky and remembered how far from home we really were. We looked down at our feet and once found a stone tool. If “home” is where you are from, then maybe we weren’t far away at all.
Van Niel, an environmental conservation professor at Finger Lakes Community College, lives in Seneca Falls and enjoys exploring wildlife around the world as well as in his own backyard. If you have comments, Van Niel can be contacted at bears@flcc.edu.