Spring in the Finger Lakes can be a magical time for nature lovers as there is literally something new to see every day. New growth on plants, new migrants arriving and even new life hatching. In fact, so much happens each day that it isn’t possible to notice it all.
Personally, the search for wildlife absorbs me more than viewing plants or scenic vistas and I am particularly drawn to some old, reliable animal encounters at this time of year. In spring, it seems my gaze is evenly divided between searching high and low.
Right now, we are in the midst of the migration season for many species of birds. Some, like the geese, announce their presence and are hard to ignore even if one wanted to. Others are largely silent in flight and one must be watchful or the birds will be missed. Raptors fall into this latter category. Hawks, falcons and eagles make little noise as they pass through our area and to make things worse, they often sail overhead at great heights. I recall years ago, when my parents spent part of the winter in Florida, my mother commented that she hadn’t seen a single bald eagle down there. I was able to visit a few weeks later and on my first day spied an eagle soaring very high up. When I pointed out the dot in the sky to my Mom and told her it was an eagle, she squinted and said “Well, that doesn’t count.”
Raptors hard to spotI knew what she meant. Most people want to have wildlife encounters that are closer and more personal. As do I. But migrating birds of prey do not always provide that. They rely largely on thermals (rising masses of warm air) to keep them aloft and favorable winds to propel them along. It isn’t that they are lazy, it is just that hawks and their relatives are not the strong, powerful fliers that geese and ducks are.
This, in turn, helps shape their migration routes. Since thermals do not form over water (water absorbs too much heat instead of reflecting it like land does), raptors rarely fly over large bodies of water. Our Finger Lakes are narrow and can be easily crossed but Lake Ontario is too much of a barrier. Instead, hawks hit the big lake and turn right or left to fly around it. To our east, there is a hawk watching station at Derby Hill and to our west, there is one at Braddock Bay. Each hawk watch is situated to take advantage of the local terrain and birds are counted at these natural aerial funnels. On certain days when the wind is blowing from the south, observers can see thousands of individual birds of many species. And yes, some will appear as dots and a few will blaze through at nearly eye level — but the majority will be somewhere in between, at a distance comfortable for binocular usage.
Of course, some of the birds winging in to the Finger Lakes are here to stay for the nesting season. Osprey are just starting to return from their winter haunts. Some will find their nests filled with squatters. Since bald eagles do not have to migrate south, some will take advantage of the free real estate left by the osprey. Both species build large stick nests in open areas like treetops or utility poles. These locations leave the nests largely exposed, but the large wingspan of eagles and osprey demand a restriction-free environment.
In contrast to these high fliers, some wildlife are literally at our feet. My great-grandfather, a Spanish flu survivor, always told me to keep my eyes on the ground as I walked to look for coins (he also survived the Great Depression). Instead, I found all sorts of crawling things to keep me occupied. And it wasn’t enough to just look at the exposed ground. Since childhood, I have enjoyed rock flipping and log rolling. Every old board has the potential to hide secrets below. Just remember the two rules of this sort of wildlife exploration: First, always lift away from you so an escaping animal is less likely to move towards you (I learned this while living in rattlesnake country). And second, always put the item back. The very animals you wanted to see rely on that rock or log for cover and it is your responsibility to return that roof over their heads after a quick look.
Right now, amphibians and reptiles are ending their winter dormancy and becoming more and more active. Salamanders, for instance, have already begun finding watery locations to lay their eggs. Many will deposit eggs in temporary puddles of water called vernal pools. The word vernal refers to the spring season (hence the vernal equinox) and vernal pools are created through the combination of snow melt and “April showers.”
The spotted salamander is one of our largest, reaching a length of nine inches. Adults seek out a still body of water to lay and fertilize eggs, then retreat to damp conditions under rocks, logs and leaf litter for the remainder of the year. The young hatch and use gills to obtain oxygen directly from the water. As they mature, they lose their gills and spend their time on land. The aquatic larval stage is what gives them the name amphibian, meaning suited for land and water.
Reptiles, on the other hand, never have gills. So although there are some reptiles that are adapted to water like turtles, they are not considered amphibians because they always breathe air.
I put my ground scanning abilities to good use recently while on a trail run with my wife. It was one of those warm spring days that invites activity. I was scanning the trail ahead of us and spied a garter snake. It was moving slowly on my side of the trail. Garter snakes are not dangerous, but often a close snake of any kind can startle a person. I decided to keep the observation to myself without interrupting my wife and simply adjusted my stride to avoid it while we went on our way.
Earlier, I said people want wildlife experiences that are close and “personal.” Perhaps I should say that is usually true. In any case, good wildlife spotting skills would help one enjoy or avoid encounters as each of us sees fit.
Van Niel, an environmental conservation professor at Finger Lakes Community College, lives in Seneca Falls and enjoys exploring wildlife around the world as well as in his own backyard. If you have comments or questions, VanNiel can be contacted at bears@flcc.edu.