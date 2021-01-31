Even after 35 years have passed, I can still vividly recall the first time I saw flying squirrels in the wild.
I was fresh out of undergraduate school and had accepted a teaching position in a small, rural school district near the Catskill Mountains. I rented a cabin at the end of a 2-mile dirt road surrounded by deciduous trees and rocky outcrops. Most of my days those first few months were filled with teaching a full load of classes — followed by creating lesson plans or grading papers and then racing to cut, chop and stack the firewood I would need for the coming winter.
One evening it all caught up to me. I sat down in the forest, covered in sawdust, and leaned against a large oak tree for a few moments of rest. When I awoke hours later it was night. I rolled from a sitting position to lying on my back and stared at the stars sparkling through the maze of tree branches above and tried to remember exactly where I was and how to get home. I was struck with how still and peaceful everything was, alone in that forest.
Suddenly, a shadow streaked across my view, obscuring stars as it went. Apparently I was not as alone as I thought! The shadow was followed by another. Then a third. My mind tried to turn the shapes into bats but that just didn’t match what I saw. Now that I was concentrating I could hear small squeaks and chirps. Suddenly, one of the shapes swooped right towards me and landed on the tree where I had been sleeping only moments earlier. In the dark I heard more than saw the flying squirrel land and scamper up the oak’s rough bark.
There are actually two species of flying squirrel in New York, with the common names “northern” and “southern.” Southern flying squirrels far outnumber northerns here in the Finger Lakes, with the roles reversed in the Adirondacks. And although they are rarely seen, they are very common. A general rule is that anywhere gray squirrels are seen during the day is probably a good place to look for southern flying squirrels at night.
Know what you seek
There are several ways to increase your chances of seeing these magnificent animals, but first you need to know what you are looking for. Our flying squirrels are about the size of eastern chipmunks. They have grayish brown fur on top and white undersides. If you have bird feeders, try using a flashlight to look for flying squirrels after dark. Their large eyes reflect light well, making them easy to spot even at a distance. You could also sit outside in appropriate habitat and look and listen for them. As I described above, flying squirrels make a variety of sounds. The one I hear most frequently sounds like someone trying to suck air in through their teeth. The older I get, the harder it is to hear the high-pitched vocalizations of my nighttime neighbors.
You can take a more active approach by knocking on trees with obvious woodpecker or knot holes. If a flying squirrel is inside, it will often peek its head out or even launch itself from hiding, not wanting to be trapped inside by a predator. This technique works and I use it judiciously (for example, not in bad weather) as a way to try and show my students an animal they have never seen before. I have to tap on a lot of trees before succeeding so this method may take a while. When it does work it can be very exciting. The squirrels seem to react by instinct and literally leap before they look. I once banged on a tree with a student and a flying squirrel immediately jumped from an old woodpecker hole and landed on a tree at eye level right next to us. There it froze while I took a few cell phone pictures. We backed up and the squirrel scrambled back into its hole.
At Finger Lakes Community College’s East Hill Campus in Naples, we have erected a dozen nest boxes specifically designed for flying squirrels. They are similar to the familiar bird houses but the hole is slightly larger and placed close to where the box is mounted to the tree for easier access. Every few years we inspect the boxes for damage and record what species is using them. Red squirrels will chew the openings so they can get their larger bodies inside. Mice will use them “as-is.”
Additionally, I have the privilege of teaching students how to safely capture and release small mammals using live traps. We catch a variety of animals, including flying squirrels. They, like all the other animals, are measured and released unharmed. Students practice handling the animals safely, which includes holding them by the scruff of their necks to keep sharp teeth away from their fingers. This is easier said than done with flying squirrels.
Flying squirrels do not attain true flight. They are gliders, complete with their own parachute. “Flying” squirrels have a flap of skin that connects their wrists to their ankles. Called a patagium, this flap acts to catch air while in flight and slow their descent. By turning their body and tail, they can steer, even enacting midair 90-degree turns. Since their glide is really a controlled fall, the higher they start, the longer they can remain aloft. A flying squirrel leaping from a 100-foot-tall tree can sail 50 yards before landing. However, that very useful patagium means a flying squirrel has a lot of loose skin. That makes holding them by the scruff of the neck harder than in other animals of their size. Imagine grabbing a flying squirrel by the back of the neck only to watch it spin its head around a la the Exorcist and sink its teeth into your hand. I have learned to always keep a pair of leather gloves handy.
Winter is a great time to look for flying squirrels. Bird feeders are full and trees are empty of leaves. Find a windless night with a comfortable temperature and venture out in search of these interesting creatures. Or take a more hands-on approach on your next hike and look for hollow trees to rap. If you are lucky, a flying squirrel may check you out. Knock on wood.