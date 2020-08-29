Despite being universally loved, there is much confusion regarding hummingbirds and their natural history.
Taxonomically, hummingbirds belong to an order of birds called “Apodiformes” which literally translates to “without foot.” I admit that hummingbirds appear to be legless as they fly but I can assure you they have feet, drumsticks and thighs just like every other bird, albeit much smaller. The common name for our species of hummingbird is only slightly less confusing.
Dubbed the ruby-throated hummingbird, this species is named for the red patch of throat feathers found only on adult males. A female of this species is still called “ruby-throated” despite her white underside. And since the ruby feathers’ color comes from light refracting from the feathers (iridescence), a male seen in the shade or on an overcast day will appear to have a dark or black throat.
I often field inquiries from Finger Lakes residents asking to identify the “different” hummingbirds they have photographed or seen. So far all have been the same species, the ruby-throated.
In fact, ruby-throated hummingbirds are the only species of hummingbird typically found in New York state. Four other species have been recorded here but all are very rare and none have been documented breeding here. Although a single species of hummingbird doesn’t sound like much, it is more than is found in all of Europe, Africa and Asia combined.
The world’s 325 or so species of hummingbird are all in the Western Hemisphere with a majority located in the tropics. Ecuador, a country twice the size of New York state, has an impressive 152 hummingbird species on its official bird list. Only part of Ecuador’s hummingbird bounty can be explained by its tropical location. Some of the credit has to go to the Andes Mountains and the diverse habitats they provide.
In 2008, we visited Ecuador on a tour that brought us from sea level to over 17,000 feet in elevation on the slope of the active volcano Cotopaxi. Different elevations brought variations in rainfall and temperature. At 15,500 feet, for example, we found vegetation (and hummingbirds) sparse as we were high enough to miss most of the rainfall and cold enough to restrict plant growth.
But a bit farther down the mountains existed a band of vegetation known as the cloud forest. Here, we were reminded of how close to the equator we sat. The forest was lush and dense with rainfall aplenty. We were no longer above the clouds, we were in the midst of their mist.
Our lodge in the cloud forest had an elaborate hummingbird feeding station and attracted about a dozen species each day. I spent every spare minute enthralled by the action at the feeders.
One species stood out in particular because it appeared to be wearing pants.
Most birds have bare lower legs, but there are seven species of hummingbirds with puffy, feather “leggings” — and the booted racket-tail is one of them. Weighing in at about three grams, the racket-tail is about the same size as our familiar ruby-throated hummingbird. These birds are so light that you could mail 33 of them with only a single stamp if they were thin enough to fit into an envelope.
Since all of the pant-wearing species of hummingbirds occur in the Andes, some researchers speculate it is a way to conserve heat during cool nights. Others note that the leg feathers are quite long and obvious, perhaps serving only as ornamentation. I wonder if they are indeed the opposite: a sign of modesty among birds that may consider a bare ankle a bit too risqué.
John Van Niel is an environmental conservation professor at Finger Lakes Community College. He lives in Seneca Falls and enjoys exploring wildlife around the world as well as in his own backyard. If you have comments or questions, VanNiel can be contacted at bears@flcc.edu.