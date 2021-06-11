St. Peter's Senior Choir at Salisbury Cathedral

The St. Peter’s Community Arts Academy’s Senior Choir is shown at Salisbury Cathedral.

 Submitted photo

GENEVA — St. Peter’s Community Arts Academy’s Senior Choir will hold a lawn sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 19 at its Genesee Street facility.

All proceeds benefit the Senior Choir’s 2022 trip to the United Kingdom. Due to COVID-19, the choir was unable to hold the sale last year, resulting in the group being behind in fundraising.

The UK trip occurs about every four years and includes stops in England and Scotland. Under the guidance of Community Choir instructor Wendra Trowbridge, the choir has the opportunity to sing everywhere from small cobblestone churches in the countryside to cathedrals.

The choir has been holding an annual lawn sale for almost two decades; it’s the group’s largest annual fundraiser. Organizers extended the hours for this year’s sale because of an increase in donations.

This year’s fundraising goal is $4,000.

Organizers continue to accept donations. Smaller, indoor items, as well as larger, outdoor and furniture items, can be dropped off at the church. Call the main office at (315) 789-4910 to make arrangements for delivery. Or, pickup and delivery of items can be arranged by contacting Trowbridge at (315) 719-2917.

St. Peter’s Community Arts Academy offers lessons and performances in community choirs, piano, violin, cello, organ, voice, dance and guitar for all ages and serves more than 300 students from 16 area schools in a five-county area. Embracing its theme of “Arts for All,” the SPCAA is open to students of all ages and levels of skill regardless of financial means or religious affiliation. Offerings will be expanded and enhanced in renovated space with an extensive Capital Campaign currently under way.

