GENEVA — St. Peter’s Community Arts Academy has launched a GoFundMe effort to help send its choral members abroad in February 2022. The minimum goal is to raise at least $3,060, the equivalent of what each person going on the trip must raise individually.
Due to COVID-19, the choir has lost out on several opportunities over the past two years to help bring money into their individual accounts. The Dinner with the Arts fundraiser this past April was the first event the choir was able to orchestrate since spring 2020.
“Any other year, the choir would have had multiple chances to fundraise for the trip,” said Wendra Trowbridge, choir director. “This GoFundMe is an excellent way to reach out to the community, to past choristers and their families that might have gone on one of these trips, and ask them to help send the next generation on the tour of a lifetime.”
“As I reflect on my time singing in choirs, I recognize how much it taught me how to listen closely to others, to be aware of how my voice and actions impact the whole choir and the discipline of working on a craft,” former choir member Pablo Falbru said. “I apply those lessons to every aspect of my life to this day. Not to mention, singing in some of the oldest and most beautiful cathedrals in the world was awe inspiring. It truly was a privilege to have those experiences and I am eternally grateful for the opportunity to do so.”
Former student Sarah Collins McGowan added her voice to the support.
“I had the honor of being part of the very first choir trip to the (United Kingdom) in 1999 during my senior year in high school,” she reminisced. “Father Jim (Adams) promised that we would make the trip happen before I graduated, and through the fundraising and organizing work of many dedicated people, it happened.
“I have many wonderful memories from that trip, but one of my favorites was our stop in the little village of Moorlinch. The people there were incredibly kind and welcoming too, and before we boarded our bus to leave we sang, ‘The Lord Bless You and Keep You’ as a thank you, to tears all around. It was a very special moment that impressed on us choristers the power of music.”
To support the fundraiser, visit https://bit.ly/3zHt2tM.