It seems like an understatement but 2020 has been a year like none other. Many, however, have found creative ways to remain positive and healthy during this pandemic. The balance of the year poses many challenges as cold weather and the holidays approach. What can we do to stay healthy and happy?
Staying healthy during “respiratory season”As we enter fall and winter, we also enter the flu season which means it’s time to get the flu vaccine. Now that COVID-19 is here, it’s even more important to not get the flu. Should you get the flu, it’s likely your health will be weakened and make you more inclined to get COVID.
The CDC says that most flu vaccines protect against the four flu viruses that research suggests will be most common this year. Everyone six months of age and older should get the annual flu vaccine by the end of October. Children younger than six months are at high risk for serious flu illness but are too young to be vaccinated. People who care for infants should be vaccinated instead. That means parents, grandparents, great grandparents, and caregivers. Anyone that meets your infant.
And keep in mind that it takes about two weeks for the flu vaccine to reach its full potency. Even if you are a very healthy person, you may be in contact with family/friends that have a chronic disease like diabetes or COPD, so you need to protect those loved ones by staying healthy. Another good reason to get your flu shot.
How do you avoid getting the flu?Besides getting the vaccine, it’s important that you stay super healthy during the flu season. Eat well, get enough sleep, drink plenty of fluids, and try not to have exposure to people who aren’t well. And, of course, wear a mask and wash your hands.
CDC estimates that last season, fewer than half of Americans got a flu vaccine and at least 410,000 people were hospitalized from flu. Increased vaccination coverage would reduce that burden.
What if I get the flu?Don’t panic. If you are sick with the flu, call your primary care provider. Antiviral drugs can be used to treat this illness however these antiviral drugs are not designed to treat COVID-19.
Antiviral drugs are different from antibiotics. They are prescription medicines (pills, liquid or an inhaled powder) and are not available over the counter. Antiviral drugs can make flu symptoms milder and shorten the time you are sick.
With the flu usually comes a fever. The CDC recommends that people stay home for at least 24 hours after their fever is gone except to get medical care or other necessities. Fever should be gone without the need to use a fever-reducing medicine. Keep in mind, the stay-at-home guidance for COVID-19 may be different.
Enough about the flu, the holidays are right around the corner!Many are used to having large gatherings for the holidays but bigger isn’t always better. You may know someone or read about a couple who had a small, intimate wedding that was thoroughly enjoyed by all. That spirit of creativity is going to take you far with the holidays and family gatherings this year.
Of course, you can still have family gatherings and visit with your loved ones. However, it might be better for families to visit in small groups throughout the day or holiday week so that relatives are able to see and visit with loved ones. Keep in mind that there are also large community centers that can be used so that you can physically distance while you’re visiting. Or what about using the garage or large basement with ventilation? If you’re going to be in a gathering you should wear a mask
This year, we may need to be come up with original ideas about how and when we see our loved ones — particularly if they’re elderly or their health is compromised. We’ve already been very creative and enjoyed a fun summer, in fact, many more people went outdoors hiking, biking, and walking than they might normally have done. So, here’s to a safe and healthy holiday season!
Ellen Hey, FNP is the Chief Quality Officer at Finger Lakes Community Health, an independent health care organization with eight health centers in the region.