HECTOR — Stonecat Cafe chef and owner Scott Signori is being mourned by the culinary community and beyond following his Dec. 26 death from brain cancer. He was 54.
Signori, who hailed from Virginia, came to the Finger Lakes and opened Stonecat Cafe in 1999. He, along with the late Deb Whiting of Red Newt Cafe and the late Dano Hutnik of Dano’s Heuriger, were the first wave of Finger Lakes chefs who celebrated the use of locally-grown food and cultivated the now popular farm-to-table movement.
Prior to arriving in these parts, Signori ran a tapas restaurant/bar called Escape Cafe in Washington, D.C.’s Dupont Circle. He did so, according to a news release, “with little money but huge ideas and a bevy of artist and musician friends, [creating] a haven for foodies and music lovers.”
Such a haven was born in the Finger Lakes with the Stonecat Cafe. Signori was as much an ambassador of food as he was of people, music and art. Sunday jazz brunches and live band performances contributed to the Stonecat ‘s status as a popular destination for tourists and locals alike.
The restaurant earned glowing mentions in such national publications as the New York Times Magazine and Newsweek, but those who worked with Signori are remembering him not only as a pioneer in the local food scene, but as someone who was equally passionate about people and building community as he was about good food.
Kyle Barnhart of Lodi first started working as the Stonecat bar manager in 2005 and became the restaurant’s general manager in 2012, a position he held for four years. He returned to help in 2020 when the pandemic hit and later when Signori was diagnosed with glioblastoma, which he battled (largely privately) for 16 months.
“We like to say Scott provided a refuge for outcasts,” said Barnhart, who grew up in Hector and whose dining out preferences then centered on fast food. He said when the Stonecat opened in 1999 it was the first restaurant of its kind in those parts.
Signori was an excellent teacher who cultivated his employees, Signori said. They, in turn, hung around. Even though the Stonecat was seasonal and closed over the winter, 90 percent of its workers would return in the spring, Barnhart estimated.
“He would bring us in and teach us everything from the ground up,” he said. “We were so loyal to him and the philosophy of his business.”
Rolling with the punches
Daphne Nolder first entered the Stonecat kitchen at age 20 as a sous chef and “grill girl,” doing desserts on the side. She left after two years for a gig as pastry chef at Sheldrake Point Cafe then moved onto a job as sous chef at Dano’s. She and Signori struck up a relationship in 2012 after running into one another at the Grass Roots Festival. Soon after, she became the pastry chef at Stonecat.
Despite the busy, intense nature of the business, Signori “was really amazing at rolling with the punches,” Nolder said.
Barnhart concurred, saying “there weren’t a lot of negatives, but just working through the problems.”
Signori did just that when COVID hit in March 2020. He took the restaurant’s online store — which primarily sold clothing — and refashioned it as an online market where customers could buy groceries (including baked goods, cheese, essentials, fish, ice cream, meat, tofu and produce) as well as pre-made bulk meals and individual meals on Friday nights, all available with curbside pickup.
In an interview in June 2020, Signori said he did so not only to create revenue for the restaurant, but to provide a service for his customers and continued business for his suppliers.
“I told them, ‘Hey, I’m going to open this store and move as much of your stuff as possible,’” he said.
That eye on others’ needs extended to his workers.
Nolder described Signori as very calm and supportive of his employees.
“I don’t think he ever fired anyone in his entire life,” Nolder said, adding he always counseled to look for the good in people. “That was a big, amazing lesson even though it was maddening at times.”
Nolder noted Signori was one of the first to source his food from local farms and consequently smoothed the road for others because of diners’ “sticker shock” at the costs of buying fresh, local food at a sustainable price for farmers and growers.
“It was a difficult hump to get over,” she said.
On the culinary side, she thinks his greatest contributions during his 20-plus-year tenure as a Finger Lakes chef were his whole animal and smoker programs.
“He felt it was necessary to utilize every part of the animal,” she said.
And although his vibe with employees tended to the gentler side, that was not always the case with food purveyors — who were at the mercy of his high standards. Nolder said she felt very honored whenever he complimented her cooking.
Mentor and friend
Cody Evans of Interlaken opened The Elf in the Oak breakfast/lunch spot in Burdett five years ago. Evans worked one year for Signori, enough time for a friendship to blossom. He recalled how his former boss helped organize the layout of his restaurant the night before it opened.
Evans said as Signori’s employee he felt proud to be part of his project. He also channeled Signori’s kitchen demeanor to create the same ethos in his establishment.
“I’ve taken a lot from him, my whole managerial style,” said Evans. “He never raised his voice, he was calm, cool and collected. He talked to people like they’re family.”
Family is a word that Mary Wittig of the town of Catherine in Schuyler County also used in describing the Stonecat. She worked there from 2004-2016 but returned this year at Signori’s request to help open an outside bar they coined “The Catbana.” His goal was to create a space for local residents to gather and enjoy “the old Stonecat vibe,” she said.
Wittig noted the Stonecat became a tourist hot spot as the Finger Lakes wine and food scene burgeoned over the years, but it was also a local institution, a place where community connection thrived. That’s because people were drawn to and inspired by Signori, she said.
“Families grew up here together,” Wittig wrote in an email. “Children, including my own worked here. Relationships were formed here. Events were celebrated here. There was a true sense of being part of something bigger than a restaurant. We hosted the best dinner party every night because that is how Scott wanted it to be. “
Nolder agreed.
“He really very much wanted community to be a thing,” she said. “If that’s what he could do, bring people together over food and music, he was going to do it. And he did it. We were a family, a whole big family.”
That family, blood and otherwise, responded during Signori’s illness. Sous chef Jeremy Personius and other devoted staff kept the kitchen cooking after Signori could no longer physically be there. In a long Facebook post, Dave Signori listed the family and friends who stepped up during his brother’s illness by relocating, bringing meals, providing spiritual guidance and support and helping him “die on his own terms.”
A city boy by birth, Signori came to love the rural Finger Lakes and protested vigilantly against projects like Crestwood’s proposed liquid gas storage facility that he believed threatened the area’s beauty and health. In fact, memorial donations have been designated for www.senecalakeguardian.org.
He lived in an “off-the-grid” home in Hector long before it became fashionable and it was his wish to die and be buried there, which his community of family and friends gave as his final gift as they provided end-of-life-care and returned him to the piece of earth he felt so connected to.
Nolder said it was a challenging and painful 16 months, “but I feel honored I got to be with him to the end.”
Signori is survived by his children Sophia Raven (15) and Wiley David Skywalker (12); his father David Signori. Jr (Linda); mother Nancy McClafferty Signori Dalton (Dave); brother David Signori III (Pamela); sisters Christine Signori and Gina Signori Stebbins (Chad); nieces Bella and Lily and nephew Sam; his former wife, Jessica Giles; his best friend, Daphne Nolder; and a host of cousins, aunts and uncles, particularly Dianne and John Regan.
A celebration of life is planned this spring “... with tables of great food and wine, live music, art festooning the trees and his pond, and hundreds of Scott fans,” his brother wrote.