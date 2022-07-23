Streb Memorial Garden dedication

State Sen. Pam Helming (left) was on hand earlier this month when the Theresa Streb Memorial Garden at Lyons Public Library was dedicated. To Helming’s right is Joan Wallis, secretary of the Lyons Public Library Board of Trustees.

LYONS — The Lyons Public Library dedicated the Theresa Streb Memorial Garden on the library’s front lawn during a ceremony held July 11.

