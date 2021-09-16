GENEVA — A different musician will be featured in Geneva Concerts’ presentation of Symphoria, the Orchestra of Central New York, next week.
Tai Murray will be featured in Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto in D-major, part of a program that will conclude with Beethoven’s 5th symphony. Originally, violinist Annelle Kazumi Gregory had been scheduled to perform José White Lafitte’s “Violin Concerto.”
Murray, a recent appointee to the Yale School of Music, has also received an Avery Fisher Career Grant (2014) and the Sphinx Medal of Excellence (2012), the latter which is given to “extraordinary classical black and latinx musicians.”
Tickets cost $30 for adults and seniors, or $10 for full-time college students. Young children and students through 12th grade will be admitted free, as will Hobart and William Smith students with identification. Tickets are available at www.GenevaConcerts.org or at the door.
Those attending must wear face coverings and will be required to show proof of vaccination. There will be no pre-concert talk.