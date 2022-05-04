LYONS — Ron DeCracker is quick to point out that when former President George H.W. Bush turned 90 in 2014, he parachuted out of a plane.
When DeCracker turned 90 April 29, he opted to fly a plane like he used to do — although it had been 30 years since he’d been behind the controls.
“It was just like normal,” DeCracker said about his 45-minute flight that took him on a loop 3,000 feet over the southern shore of Lake Ontario.
DeCracker flew with instructor Mike Bjerga, who works for the Williamson Flying Club. DeCracker was in charge of the flight, from take-off to landing.
“We had a good time,” said Bjerga, a Wolcott resident. “He was excited to be there. It’s been some time since he’s flown. I gave him some directions, but he did pretty well.”
DeCracker has a long affiliation with the Williamson Flying Club.
A Williamson native, he was a charter member when the club started in 1956. He and six others bought a piece of property along Route 104 that eventually became the Sodus-Williamson Airport. The plane he flew last week, a 1974 Piper Warrior, is one of four the club now owns.
DeCracker’s son, Mark, got in touch with Bjerga to set up the flight; actually, one of Ron’s granddaughters hatched the idea about getting him back in the sky.
“Ron has a plane in our garage,” said Jane DeCracker, Ron’s wife of nearly 68 years. “He’s been restoring it for a long time. In 2001, we put an addition on to the garage for it.
“Whenever the grandkids come over, they want to go see the plane. One of them said, ‘Why don’t we have Grandpa fly?’ Mark just set the whole thing up.”
She said Bjerga was wonderful and helped her husband get in and out of the plane.
Mark also went up with his father and documented the entire experience with video and still photos.
“He’s always had ideas,” Jane said about her son, who is renowned for his decades-long participation in promoting, among other things, the Erie Canal, Trailworks, the Trail of Hope, and Mural Mania.
“You know, Dad is going to give the plane he’s restoring to the flying club,” Mark DeCracker said about the 1962 Piper that Ron used to fly; Ron is changing the tricycle gear on it to something called a tail-dragger.
The elder DeCracker, a 1951 graduate of Williamson High School, has had a long romance not only with his wife, but with aviation. He went to Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Tampa, Fla., one of the world’s most respected universities when it comes to aviation and aerospace. After graduating, he flew in the Caribbean for construction companies — “the same kind of airplane that Amelia Earhart flew,” Ron said.
He remembers landing a plane at Port-au-Prince, Haiti, and having a burro charge across the runway in front of him. That was in March 1953.
After flying for a few years, Ron returned to Wayne County and met Jane. They settled back in Williamson, where they raised four children.
DeCracker moved over to the engineering side of the coin, working for Xerox before switching over to Parker Hannifan in Lyons. He and Jane moved to a home on Sunset Drive, where they became close friends with their neighbor, Dr. Tom Wasser, who also liked to fly.
“He flew several times with Dr. Wasser to Florida and also to Oshkosh, Wisconsin,” Jane said.
Ron said he stopped flying about 30 years ago because Jane wanted him to do more on the ground — so he “changed from flying,” he said.
“I was a little nervous when I watched him take off,” Jane said about the flight last Friday, “but he hasn’t lost it.”
When asked if he would like to maybe do it again: “Sure, why not,” Ron answered immediately — although he added that he has no interest in skydiving.