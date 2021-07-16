NEWARK — Local always tastes best, and Tuesday(July 20), about 20 Wayne County producers will prove it as they set up their culinary fare on Van Buren Street for a food fest extravaganza.
Food-related businesses from around the county will be offering samples of signature dishes, food products and beverages at the Taste of Wayne County, which is back for its fourth year. The event started in 2017, but was canceled in 2020 because of COVID-19.
Sponsored by the village of Newark, the Greater Newark Chamber of Commerce, Wayne County, and the Wayne County Farm Bureau, it will be held from 4:30-8:30 p.m. along Van Buren Street and in the T. Spencer Knight Canal Park. Tickets, which were sold earlier this month at farmers’ markets, are now available only at www.tasteofwaynecounty.org/tickets. Ten dollars buys 15 tickets; each taste requires one ticket.
The Main Street Restaurant in Newark, which celebrates a year in business Saturday(July 17), will be at the event with meatballs, arancini (small balls of rice stuffed with a savory filling, coated in breadcrumbs, and fried) and tenderloin tips. Tom Tolleson, who owns the restaurant, said attending Taste of Wayne County was a great way to support the community as well as get some publicity for his business and attract people who have never come in for a meal.
Tom Van Kouwenberg, owner of Silver Waters Winery in Sodus, is attending the event for the first time. He described his operation as a small winery using local fruit and flowers to create wines for a local market.
“I have lived in Wayne County most of my life, and I feel strongly about local agriculture,” he said “I think this event is a really great way to help promote it.”
At the event, the winery will offer tastings of some of the dozen wines in produces, everything from dry reds to sweet whites.
Bob Johnson of Country Patch Canning of Marion has set up at Taste of Wayne County since the event began. He offers tasting of several different kinds of salsa that he makes, including the newest one, a corn relish.
“We sell there, and we do pretty well,” Johnson said.
Those who are interested in attending Taste of Wayne County are advised to get their tickets soon. Because there is no requirement to show proof of vaccination, attendance will be limited to 600 — although that could change before Tuesday.
“I hope they will open it up to more,” said Mary Fitch, owner of Nana’s Village Restaurant in Newark who will be defending her title as Best Taste of Wayne County that she won in 2017, ’18 and ’19. “It is such a popular event.”
Fitch said what she and her daughter, Kayleigh, are bringing this year is a secret, because she doesn’t want to “tip off the competition.”
In 2019, Newark Mayor Jonathan Taylor said that many people suggested to him that the popular event should actually be held several times each summer because people enjoy coming out to sample local food and socialize along the canal.