COVID-19 has forced the cancellation of our annual FLT Cookie Contest this year, but it hasn’t canceled holiday baking (perhaps you have even more time than ever for that this year because you are staying at home).
Reporter Sue Clark Porter, who usually runs the contest for us, instead is working on a story about holiday baking. Had you planned to enter the FLT Cookie Contest with a new recipe this year? How has COVID changed your usual baking traditions? Are you baking even more than usual? Feel free to comment on our Facebook page or email Susan at scporter@fltimes.com.