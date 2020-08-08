So much has changed during this pandemic such as dental offices closing except for emergency dental treatment. Recently they have re-opened; however, many can’t see all their patients immediately for routine services such as oral exams and dental cleanings. However, keeping up on brushing twice a day and flossing can certainly help in the meantime.
We know many people don’t like going to the dentist, in fact, only 58% of Americans see a dentist regularly. That statistic needs to change since poor dental health can affect your medical health. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), almost half of adults in the United States have some degree of gum disease.
Is it safe to get my teeth cleaned now?Just like medical appointments, you should ask your dental provider questions when making your appointment. What are they doing to ensure your safety during a cleaning or a more difficult procedure?
At Finger Lakes Community Health, all dental staff are wearing masks and having their temperature checked just like the medical staff and our patients. Patients will also be asked screening questions in advance. For dental services, appropriate PPE (such as masks, shields, gloves, and gowns) will be worn during a procedure or cleaning. We are also allowing 15 minutes to disinfect the dental exam rooms after each visit.
Can I have medical problems if my teeth aren’t well cared for?If oral hygiene slips or dental visits become irregular, plaque builds up on the teeth and eventually spreads below the gum line. There, the bacteria are hidden, and your toothbrush can’t reach them. Good flossing may help dislodge the plaque; but if it is not removed, the bacteria will continue to multiply, causing a more serious infection.
Signs of dental problems that can affect your overall healthIs it normal for your gums to bleed? No, swollen and bleeding gums are early signs that your gums are infected with bacteria. If no action is taken, the infection can spread and destroy the structures that support your teeth in your jawbone.
Infections around the teeth, which include the gums, are referred to as Periodontal disease. In the earliest stage of periodontal disease (gingivitis) the infection affects the gums. Researchers are learning more about how an infection in your gums can affect your overall health. What they do know is that bacteria in the gums can enter the blood supply and be propelled to distant destinations, including the heart, where they can cause inflammation and damage. As evidence that this is possible, researchers have shown that P. gingivalis is the most commonly found bacterial species in the coronary artery.
In recent years, the National Health Service (NHS), has linked gum disease to heart disease and heart attacks, diabetes, stroke, and rheumatoid arthritis.
How to prevent this from happeningPracticing good oral hygiene and visiting your dentist regularly (once every six months, or more often if you have gum disease) can prevent Periodontal disease. Professional cleanings by your dentist or dental hygienist will keep plaque under control. Other helpful, healthy tips include:
• Improve your nutrition for overall good health, including a working immune system and healthy gums and mouth.
• Smoking increases the risk of periodontal disease and the longer, and more one smokes, the higher the risk. If periodontal disease is present, smoking makes it more severe. Smoking is the main cause of periodontal disease that is resistant to treatment. Quitting smoking can play a major role in bringing periodontal disease under control.
• Stress weakens your body’s immune system, which makes it harder for your body to fight off infection, including periodontal disease.
• Several types of medications can cause dry mouth including antidepressants, diuretics, and high blood pressure medications. Without adequate amounts of saliva, plaque is more likely to form. Talk with your medical and dental providers.
All health centers will be celebrating National Health Center Week from August 9-16 and highlighting their commitment to their communities particularly during COVID-19. Our model of care is to provide “one stop shopping” for our patients, focusing on quality healthcare by a culturally competent staff. It is also our mission to provide these services in a cost-effective manner, accepting all insurances, but also offering a generous sliding fee scale based on income for those that are uninsured or underinsured.
Dr. Tony Mendicino is the Dental Director and Dr. José Canario is the Medical Director at Finger Lakes Community Health.