Here are the recipes for all of the cookies that made it into the finalist round for the 2021 Finger Lakes Times Christmas Cookie Contest.
First Fall of Snow: Almond Cookie Sandwich (Emily Hoven)
Ingredients:
1 carton Solo almond paste (8 ounces)
Filling:
½ cup sugar
1 egg white
1 stick butter
1 cup powdered sugar
10 Queen Anne cordial cherries
Sparkling pearl sugar
1. Preheat oven to 325 degrees.
2. Line cookie sheets with parchment paper.
3. Using a food processor break and blend almond paste and sugar.
4. Add egg white and mix until “tacky.”
5. Using a scooper drop onto sheets and gently flatten tops. Sprinkle half of the cookies with sparkling pearl sugar (these will be the sandwich tops).
6. Bake for 20 minutes or until light golden.
7. To make the filling mix all ingredients making sure to crush cordial cherries.
8. Using a pastry bag pipe a dollop of filling on bottom cookie and then place top cookie over filling.
Hot Cocoa Cookie Cups (Emily Hoven)
Ingredients:
Cookie — 3 cups flour
1½ tsp. baking powder
1¼ cup sugar
1 cup softened butter
2 eggs
2 tsp. vanilla extract
¼ tsp. salt
Chocolate Ganache — ½ cup heavy cream
3 Tbsp. hot cocoa mix
Cup Handle — ½ cup semisweet chocolate chips
Mini pretzel twists
Topping — Mini marshmallows
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees and spray mini cupcake tin with nonstick baking oil.
2.Beatbutter and sugar then add baking powder, salt, eggs and vanilla.
3. Add in flour gradually.
4. Chill dough if needed.
5. Form about ¼-inch dough balls into each, gently forming molds of cupcake tin.
6. Bake 10-12 minutes or until golden brown.
7. Once taking out of the oven tap tin on counter gently and let cool.
For the ganache, bring heavy cream to a boil and mix in semisweet chips and cocoa powder. Slowly pour ganache into the cookie cups, top with marshmallows and let cool.
Melt additional ½ cup chocolate chips in pastry bag (about 30 seconds in microwave).
Break C-shaped pretzels off mini pretzels for handles. Use melted chocolate for pretzels to stick to cups and let cool.
Caramel Rocky Road Bars (Diane Smith)
Crumb mixture:
1 cup all-purpose flour
¾ cup quick cooking oats
½ cup sugar
½ cup butter, softened
½ tsp. baking soda
¼ tsp. salt
¼ cup chopped peanuts
Filling:
½ cup caramel ice cream topping
½ cup salted peanuts
1½ cups mini marshmallows
½ cup milk chocolate pieces
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease and flour a nine-inch square baking pan. Combine all crumb mixture ingredients except chopped peanuts. Beat at low speed until mixture is crumbly; stir in peanuts. Reserve ¾ cup crumb mixture and set aside.
Press remaining crumb mixture into prepared pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 12-17 minutes or until lightly browned. Spread caramel topping evenly over hot crust. Sprinkle with peanuts, marshmallows and chocolate pieces.
Return to oven and continue baking 20-25 minutes or until crumb mixture is lightly browned. Cover and chill two to three hour or until firm. Cut into bars and store in refrigerator. Yields 2½ dozen.
Lemon Pecan Bars (Lonie Woodard)
3/4 cup butter or margarine softened
1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1/3 cup confectioners' sugar
1 Tbsp. grated lemon peel, divided
1 can (14 oz.) sweetened condensed milk (not evaporated)
1 package (7 oz.) shredded coconut
1 cup chopped pecans
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl combine butter, flour, sugar and two teaspoons of the lemon peel. Beat with an electric mier at medium speed until the mixture comes together in large crumbs.
Pat the crumb mixture into a 13-by-9-inch baking dish. Bake for 15 minutes. Meanwhile, combine condensed milk and remaining lemon peel.
Sprinkle the coconut evenly over the baked cookie layer. Drizzle the condensed milk mixture evenly over the coconut. Top with chopped pecans, pressing them down lightly.
Continue to bake for 20 minutes, or until golden brown. Let cool in the pan on a wire rack. Cut into small squares.
Cranberry Orange Pinwheels (Jennifer Mellini)
1 cup cranberries
1 cup pecans
1/4 cup packed brown sugar
1 cup butter softened
1 1/2 cups granulated sugar
1/2 tsp. baking powder
1/2 tsp. salt
2 eggs
2 tsp. finely shredded orange peel
3 cups all-purpose flour
For filling, in a food processor combine cranberries, pecans and brown sugar. Process until cranberries and nuts are finally chopped. Set aside.
In a large mixing bowl beat butter with an electric mixer on medium-high speed for 30 seconds. Add granulated sugar, baking powder and salt. Beat until combined. Beat in eggs and orange peel until combined. Beat in as much of the flour as you can with the mixer. Stir in remaining flour. Divide dough in half. Cover and chill dough about one hour (or until easy to handle).
Roll half of the dough between pieces of wax paper into a 10-inch square. Spread half of the filling over the square to within 1/2 inch of the edges. Roll up dough. Moisten edges and pinch to seal. Wrap in waxed paper or plastic wrap. Repeat with remaining dough and filling. Chill for four to 24 hours.
Cut rolls into 1/4-inch slices. Place slices 2 inches apart on an ungreased cookie sheet. Bake at 375 degrees for eight to 10 minutes. Cool on cookie sheet for 1 minute then transfer to a wire rack to cool. Makes about 60 cookies.
Cream Cheese Crescent Cookies (Jennifer Mellini)
3 1/2 cups flour
1 tsp. baking powder
1 cup butter
8 oz. cream cheese
2 cups sugar
1 egg
1 tsp. vanilla
1/4 tsp. almond extract
Combine flour and baking powder in a bowl and set aside. In a large bowl cream butter and cream cheese, add sugar and beat until fluffy. Add egg, vanilla and almond extract. Beat well. Gradually add flour mixture.
Divide dough into three balls. Refrigerate overnight.
Work dough into strands. Cut and make balls. Flatten. Bake 10 minutes at 350 degrees on ungreased cookie sheet.
Terry's Chocolate Orange Cookies (Emily Hoven)
1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
1 cup sugar
1/2 cup melted butter
3 Tbsp. vegetable oil
1 egg
2 tsp. vanilla extract
1 tsp. orange extract
1 1/3 cup all-purpose flour
1/2 tsp. salt
6 Terry's chocolate orange slices chopped
Chocolate orange slices to garnish
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Mix cocoa powder, sugar, butter and vegetable oil together in medium bowl. Beat in egg and extracts. Add flour, baking powder, salt and chopped orange slices (save for last).
Using a No. 16 cookie scoop, scoop and place on cookie sheets lined with parchment paper. Bake 12 minutes. Once out of oven place one chocolate orange slice on top of each cookie.
Cheesecake Cranberry Bars (Jennifer Jensen)
2 cups all-purpose flour
1 1/2 cups rolled oats, uncooked
1/4 cup brown sugar, packed
1 cup butter softened
12 oz. white chocolate chips
8 oz. cream cheese softened
14 oz. can sweetened condensed milk
1/4 cup lemon juice
1 tsp. vanilla extract
14 oz. can whole berry cranberry sauce
2 Tbsp. corn starch
In a large bowl combine flour, oats and brown sugar; cut in butter until coarse crumbs form. Stir in chocolate chips; reserve 1 1/2 cups of crumb mixture for topping. With floured fingers press remaining mixture into a greased 13-by-9-inch baking pan. Set aside.
Beat cream cheese in a large bowl until creamy. Add condensed milk, lemon juice and vanilla; mix until smooth. Pour cream cheese mixture over crust.
Combine cranberry sauce and corn starch; spoon over cream cheese mixture. Sprinkle reserved crumb mixture over top. Bake at 375 degrees for 35-40 minutes or until golden. Let cool and cut into bars. Makes 2 dozen.
Decorated Danish Butter Cookies (Beth French)
Cookie Ingredients:
1/2 cup (1 stick) room temperature butter
1/4 cup confectioners' sugar
1 tsp. pure vanilla extract
1 cup sifted cake flour
Drizzle:
Good quality vanilla melting wafers (I used Ghiradelli)
Sprinkles of your choice
Cream together butter, sugar and vanilla with electric mixer or stand mixer for si to eight minutes, scraping the bowl periodically. Mixture should be light and fluffy.
Add sifted flour in 1/3-cup increments until combined thoroughly. Transfer dough to sheet of plastic wrap and roll into a log. Cut the end off one side and put into a piping bag fitted with a star or rosette tip.
Pipe rosettes onto parchment lined cookie sheets. Place baking sheet into refrigerator for 30 minutes to allow the cookies to firm up so they do not spread during baking (do not skip this step).
Preheat oven to 300 degrees. After 30 minutes place baking sheet in preheated oven for 15 minutes or until edges begin to turn golden brown. Remove from oven and allow to cool on baking sheet for 10 minutes.
Melt vanilla melting wafers according to package directions. Dip one half of cookie into melted wafers and then sprinkle with edible glitter, sanding sugar or favorite decorations. Cool on parchment in refrigerator.
Peanut Butter Delights (Sharon Yonker)
1/2 cup shortening
1/2 cup butter softened
1/2 cup creamy peanut butter
11/2 cups sugar, divided
1 cup packed brown sugar
2 eggs
3 cups all-purpose flour
3/4 tsp. baking soda
1/2 tsp. salt
Filling:
1/2 cup creamy peanut butter
4 oz. cream cheese, softened
1/4 cup sugar
1 egg yolk
1/2 tsp. vanilla extract
2 1/2 cups milk chocolate chips
In a large mixing bowl cream the shortening, butter, peanut butter, one cups sugar and brown sugar. Add egg one at a time, beating well after each addition. Combine the flour, baking soda and salt; gradually add to creamed mixture.
Roll into 11/2-inch balls; roll in remaining sugar. Place 2 inches apart on ungreased cookie sheets. Using the end of a wooden spoon handle, make an indentation in the center of each ball.
In a small mixing bowl beat peanut butter and cream cheese until smooth. Beat in the sugar, egg yolk and vanilla. Spoon about 3/4 tsp. of filling into each indentation. Bake at 350 degrees for 12-15 minutes or until firm to the touch. Remove to wire racks to cool.
Melt the chocolate chips; stir ntil smooth. Dip bottoms of cookies in chocolate; shake off excess. Place chocolate side up on waxed paper-lined baking sheets. Refrigerate until set.