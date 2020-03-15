(Editor’s Note: Today, we introduce our new Finger Lakes Times wine writer, Dave Sit, and his new monthly column, “The Wine Ranger.” The column — along with Dave’s “Wine of the Month” — will appear the first Sunday of every month in our Life By the Lakes C Section. He also will write occasional features on the local industry, the first of which focusing on women winemakers in the Finger Lakes, will appear in next Sunday’s paper.)
It was a love affair that began in the late 1980s. I was living in the Upper West Side in Manhattan. One early evening after work, I was walking home from the 96th Street subway station when a new storefront caught my eye.
A wine store had just opened a block from my apartment. And it showcased New York state wines, especially those from the Finger Lakes, of which I knew little about.
By the late ’80s, wine had become more than a hobby for me. I studied it incessantly. Took classes. Became a member of the Society of American Wine Educators. Taught wine classes. Moderated wine tastings. Judged wine competitions. In some circles, I was even considered an expert on Bordeaux and German rieslings.
I also tried to become a freelance wine writer but gave it up after a couple of years when my day job left me with no free time. When asked nowadays why I never pursued a career in wine writing, I liked to respond, “Back then, it’s bad enough that wine writing couldn’t pay the rent, it couldn’t even pay for the wines!”
I walked into the tiny wine store. The shelves were stocked with dozens of wines from the Finger Lakes and Long Island. There was a tasting bar in the back of the store. I started chatting with the woman behind it.
She poured me a glass of Hermann Wiemer riesling. It was love at first taste.
Having been weaned on German rieslings, I had no idea that a wine region a mere four hours by car from NYC could produce such wonderful rieslings. I began exploring FLX wines. By the mid-90s, I added the Standing Stone gewürztraminer to my stable of go-to Finger Lakes wines. In blind tastings, I would serve an FLX riesling to German wine aficionados and wait to see the surprised look on their faces when I revealed the label.
In 1996, I moved to Washington, D.C. to take a managerial job with The NewsHour with Jim Lehrer. Finding New York wines became harder though still achievable with a little searching. I would stay in the nation’s capital for 20 years. Over that time, the number of FLX wineries making good wines grew significantly. But my knowledge of the region remained limited because of the wines’ lack of national distribution.
In the spring of 2015, my wife and I were sitting in our living room one day and came to a momentous decision. We were getting weary of the D.C. rat race. Our 14-mile commute took at least an hour and a half each way. The cost of living was astronomical. And we had become exhausted by the daily drone of inside-the-beltway politics.
We decided on a plan. My wife Samara is younger. She was working for George Washington University as its journalism school’s director of communications. I had spent more than 35 long years in executive management. It’s time to grow her career, we said. Meanwhile, I would retire early to pursue my numerous passions, of which wine and writing are two.
We began looking at college towns with a wine industry nearby. On top of the list was Ithaca. And just nine months after we decided to leave D.C., my wife landed a job at Cornell University. We sold our house and drove north in our two cars in the depth of winter, with me pulling a U-Haul loaded with our 1,200 bottles of wine.
Coming to the Finger Lakes was like seeing your college girlfriend after 30 years. Are the wines here really that good, or have I just been blindly in love? Our first winery visit was of course to Hermann Wiemer. Their rieslings were exceptional, as expected. But what really surprised me was how good all the wines were, including the reds.
I began writing about FLX wine for the Ithaca Times a couple of years ago. And now, I am excited to be starting a wine column for the Finger Lakes Times, a newspaper with a coverage area that is more aligned with the wineries and people I cover.
There is a palpitating pulse in our wine region. While venerable wineries such as Wiemer, Ravines and Dr. Frank are making terrific wines, numerous other older wineries are experiencing a renaissance thanks to a new wave of capable young winemakers — Hosmer, Lucas and Hunt Country easily came to mind. Spanking new wineries such as Osmote and Bright Leaf are astounding people with their quality right out of the gate.
You can’t help but feel that we are on the cusp of a golden age of Finger Lakes wines. I am mighty glad that I will be in the thick of it, along with you.