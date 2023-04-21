Who doesn’t love to hear about gossip, especially when it’s set in the 1980s’ Manhattan glitz and glamour scene.
Seneca Community Players’ latest production, Neil Simon’s “Rumors,” is a must-see for anyone yearning for laughter. And what a delightful romp it is.
When socialite Chris Gorman and her husband Ken, arrive early for Charlie and Myra Brock’s 10th anniversary celebration, we find out the host is bleeding in his bedroom with a gunshot wound to his earlobe. Comedy ensues when Chris and Ken decide to cover for the injured man until they can determine if the shooting was an accident or self-inflicted. As additional couples arrive, each guest has their own reason for covering up the crime. These attempted coverups grow into layers of delightful comedy.
The action takes place in the interior of the Brocks home. The set is simple, yet enhances the comedy — central to the farce, and what a farce it is. You really feel like you are one of the party goers with the actors utilizing the entire stage.
“Rumors” is a show that places a lot of demands on actors, and the entire cast of this production rose to those demands. The ensemble of 10 turned out a uniformly enthusiastic performance, working together as a cohesive unit to create comedy.
Standout performances include Pat Fegley, who plays Lenny Ganz. I have watched Fegley in several performances in his long theater career and he reminds me of a bottle of fine wine: He keeps getting better with age. You won’t be able to keep your eyes off him. He is a comic genius. His magnificent comedic monologue near the end of the show will have the audience responding with a spontaneous applause.
Loren Schmidtgall, who plays Ken Gorman, is another character you will be compelled to watch closely. He excels in his use of physical humor, employing laugh-inducing gestures and facial expressions as he runs up and down the stairs checking on the gunshot victim. At one point, his character is temporarily deaf. This allowed for hilarious exchanges between characters throughout the show.
While the men in the show have so much physical comedy presence, the women give dry, droll performances, delivering line after line of deadpan comedy with a straight face.
Wendy Varricchio-Fletcher (Chris Gorman) and Carrie Bradford (Claire Ganz) have a particularly funny scene in which they emerge from a bathroom together. The back-and-forth conversations between the women are captivating to watch. And watch closely you must because you will miss the subtle lines that will also draw laughter.
Eric Jansen’s direction features excellent blocking. Although the action takes place in one room, the easy movement of the actors throughout the space keeps the show feeling lively and the audience engaged and entertained.
In his notes from the program, he correctly sums it up best. Neil Simon is a comedic genius, and we need his mastery to laugh again, now more than ever. Jansen, at the helm, successfully fulfilled Simon’s mission, and you will not want to miss this one. “Rumors” will not disappoint!