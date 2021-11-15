CANANDAIGUA — When Midlakes High School graduate Audra Linsner finished Syracuse University with dual degrees in advertising and community/civic engagement, she easily could have gravitated to big-city advertising firms like many of her classmates.
“But I didn’t think the agency setting was the right one for me,” said Linsner, who specialized in art direction and felt the need to work directly with clients without the layers of bureaucracy that can permeate a large ad agency.
So Linsner, the daughter of Jeff Linsner and Holly Adams of Clifton Springs, decided to return to the Finger Lakes and see what the future held for her.
Before settling into a new work routine, a college friend familiar with her art background asked Linsner to consider painting a mural for his mother’s coffee shop in Jackson, Ohio. During her SU studies, she had started exploring the use of murals as “place branding” or “city branding” — and even started designing some prototypes.
The Spot on Main mural for the Ohio coffee shop, painted in the summer of 2019, was her first commissioned work. It took a full day to paint the images and text on an auxiliary building, which help point customers to the nearby coffee shop.
“Through a steady stream of caramel mocha cold brews and a healthy dose of collaboration, we were able to add a colorful, 416-square-foot spark to their community,” she wrote on her website.
Little did Linsner know this was the first bud of a blooming career as a muralist.
Since then, the Canandaigua resident has been adding to her mural portfolio, designing and painting them in the Finger Lakes and beyond. She has launched her own business, Three of Four Design Company — so named because she’s the third of four children — designing not only murals but also logos for area businesses and organizations, such as BluePrint of Geneva and the Vinifera wine bar on Linden Street. She also works part time as a graphic designer for AD&M in East Rochester.
Linsner is working hard to forge a path as a full-time muralist, slowly but surely racking up gigs. A watershed moment occurred in fall 2020 when she was named a finalist for a 10,000-square-foot mural in Milwaukee, where her brother lives.
Just before the deadline, Linsner learned that Schlitz Park and Milwaukee city representatives were seeking requests for proposals for an 80-by-120-foot mural on the historic Schlitz Park campus, once home to the world’s largest brewery and now a huge offices complex. The organizers called the mural a “one-of-a-kind opportunity to celebrate the City of Milwaukee and create a timeless reflection of the city’s rich brewing heritage including Schlitz Park, once home to the world’s largest brewery.”
Linsner said she “cannonballed” her proposal, working furiously to put it together in a day after researching Milwaukee’s brewing history and old packaging and advertisements.
“Getting into the nitty gritty of it, the history, is my favorite part,” she said.
Although Linsner doesn’t know how many entered the contest, her proposal featuring Milwaukee landmarks and iconic Schlitz images made her one of three finalists. After two Zoom presentations to 20 people on how she would execute her vision, she learned she was not awarded the job. Nevertheless, Linsner was still bolstered by the process.
“They said I was on the right path and that was so exciting to hear,” she said.
A Buffalo theater makeover
Since then, Linsner has painted murals in Ithaca (for the South Hill Rec Trail, the Finger Lakes ReUse Center and Dorm Hotel) and, more recently, in Buffalo and Geneva.
Her Geneva mural inside the Vinifera wine bar on Linden Street, which she did in August, was an especially fun endeavor because her family could come and watch her in action. For that piece, Linsner used a vintage regional soil map and gave it a subtle art deco makeover.
“Even my grandma came to watch me paint,” she said. “It was so sweet.”
Perhaps the recent work Linsner is most excited about is her 900-square-foot indoor mural for the Buffalo Alleyway Theatre, unveiled in early October. The theater commissioned the work and Linsner’s design was chosen from about 20 proposals.
The theater is inside an old Greyhound bus terminal, one of the few remaining streamlined moderne-style structures designed by Louisville-based architect William S. Arrasmith, who conceived of more than 50 such Greyhound stations in the 1930s and ’40s.
That history and era influenced Linsner’s design, which she admits came together after hours spent poring over images on Flickr. On her Instagram page, she sums up the process this way:
“After going down a rabbit hole of research in old postcards, transportation, and even vacuum cleaner design, I took common shapes and patterns and smashed them all together to get a funky lil collage.”
The culmination of that research is a vibrant medley of modernist shapes in blues and grays, with some orange interspersed. The mural took 1½ weeks to paint — double coats, which Linsner laughs are the bane of her existence.
“I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I have to do this again,’ “ she said.
The extra effort paid off.
Robyn Lee Horn, the theater’s managing director, said the mural has, universally, been well received. Although many strong proposals were submitted, she said Linsner’s exciting story board immediately stood out for its boldness and fun spirit.
“She was the one person who really delved into the architectural details of the building,” Horn said. “We just knew as soon as we saw it that was it.”
Horn said the staff also loved working with the bubbly Linsner and appreciated her collaboration and guidance as they discussed tweaking color shades and adding orange into the design.
“Her vision goes beyond the mural,” she said. “The full lobby design, she played a big part in it. We have a fun game watching people walk in for the first time and seeing their jaws drop. It’s so alive and a perfect reflection for the new direction of the company and new energy, but it still feels like it fits. People have just loved it.”
Into arts and crafts as a youngster, Linsner said she loves being able to work with her hands as a grownup. A typeface and font aficionado, she is interested in learning how to do traditional sign painting with oil paints (she’s a member of a Pre-Vinylite Society Facebook group). She has a few projects in the pipeline right now in Geneva and Tonawanda, but because of the colder weather still does some “cold emailing” and online scouring of mural requests in search of future work.
Murals can go anywhere.
A 2015 Midlakes High School graduate, in her mind’s eye Linsner already sees a mural on the school’s white shed near the soccer field — the head of an eagle perhaps to reflect the school mascot.
She believes there’s a market for her murals and credits the businesses and agencies that also envision them.
“That makes a statement when you walk in somewhere (and see a mural). It shows people you’re taking the time to do something to put artwork on your business ... it’s different, it’s cool and people like seeing handmade things because it doesn’t have to be handmade anymore,” she said.