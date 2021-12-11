The Top 10
The following cookies advanced to the final round of the Finger Lakes Times annual Christmas Cookie Contest:
First Fall of Snow: Almond Cookie Sandwich
(Emily Hoven, Newark)
Hot Cocoa Cookie Cups
(Emily Hoven, Newark)
Caramel Rocky Road Bars
(Diane Smith, Phelps)
Peanut Butter Delights
(Sharon Yonker, Clyde)
Decorated Danish Butter Cookies
(Beth French, Geneva)
Cheesecake Cranberry Bars
(Jennifer Jensen, Penn Yan)
Terry’s Chocolate Orange Cookies
(Emily Hoven, Newark)
Cream Cheese Crescent Cookies
(Jennifer Mellini, Seneca Falls)
Cranberry Orange Pinwheels
(Jennifer Mellini, Seneca Falls)
Lemon Pecan Bars
(Lonie Woodard, Clyde)
• • •
See the recipes for the Top 3 on Page 8A
See the recipes for the Top 10 at fltimes.com
— Susan Clark Porter