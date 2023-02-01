FAEYTTE — Ventosa Vineyards winemaker Jeff Harvey has created his and Ventosa’s first sparkling wine. They are hosting a party to celebrate it, and the first 100 people who purchase tickets will get to try it before it is released to the public.
The party is in Ventosa’s Vista e Bella Ballroom from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday. Tickets are available at VentosaVineyards.com.
Wine Club members who attend will receive a $10 voucher to use on any purchases that night. Tickets are $25 a person and include one glass of Vino Fizzante, which is made from Tocai Friulano; light hors d’oeuvres by Executive Chef Brian; an exclusive pre-release sale price of $18.95 (Vino Fizzante will retail at $22.95, with a max purchase of six bottles a person); a cash bar; door prizes; and accordion music by Arnie Palladini.