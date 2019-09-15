Photographers — both residents and visitors — were busy this past summer taking pictures of all the Finger Lakes has to offer. We appreciate their photos and sharing them with our readers!
The Finger Lakes is beautiful all year round. If you are out and about and see something that catches your eye, please send your picture to scporter@fltimes.com with information about where and when it was taken. We’d also like to know why the image represents the Finger Lakes to you or why it made you stop and appreciate this area’s natural wonders.