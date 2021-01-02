The COVID-19 pandemic has certainly changed our way of life, not just in our daily interactions and habits, but also in how we interact with our healthcare providers. At Finger Lakes Community Health, we’ve certainly made changes so that our staff and patients can remain safe and healthy. One of those changes, is Telehealth Virtual Visits — an innovative way for you to receive healthcare in the safety and convenience of your own home.
Staying home and getting the care you needNow you don’t have to think about public transportation or driving through the cold, snowy weather to come to the health center for non-urgent medical conditions. Innovative telehealth technology uses the power of the internet to deliver a medical consultation directly to you! You can use your smartphone, tablet, or computer to see and talk with your provider from the safety and convenience of your home.
If you have access to the Internet, WiFi, or a data plan, you can easily have a virtual visit with your provider. We do recommend that during your appointment you find a quiet location so that you can have a private conversation with your provider. Also, the only one that needs to be on the call is you, unless told otherwise. If you don’t have access to the internet or a device, please contact us to make other arrangements. We can help!
Employing technology that’s easy to useIf you FaceTime or use a video conferencing software such as Zoom, then you’ll be able to have a Virtual Visit. In fact, we’ll walk you through the process in our pre-visit call. Twenty-four hours before your appointment we will reach out to you to explain how to access the Video Visit.
During the pre-visit call, we will ...
• Verify your insurance information
• Verify your demographics including current address, age, etc.
• Explain how to access the video link and give you your secure meeting ID.
A secure conversation with your providerAt the start of the call, we’ll confirm your identity again — full name, birth date, phone number – so that we’re sure the appropriate patient is on the call. Then your provider will get on the call and start your appointment.
How to have a successful virtual visitIt’s certainly not all about the technology when it comes to a Virtual Visit. The main goal of Virtual Visits is expanding access to help you receive the medical or behavioral health care you need. To make this a win-win for everyone, here are a few tips on how to get the most out of your Virtual Visit.
• Please be on time for your scheduled appointment. If we are running behind, we will try to let you know in advance.
• Choose a quiet, private, well-lit location with minimal interruptions. Be sure that you can stay there for the length of the appointment. For your safety, please do not drive a car during your Virtual Visit. It is not allowed.
• Please dress as if you were coming to the health center.
• Write down questions or symptoms you would like to discuss during your visit.
• Have your medications handy and any recent home monitoring you may have done, such as glucometer and blood pressure readings.
• Have pen and paper available to write down any recommendations from your provider.
• Position your smartphone, computer, or tablet so that your face is centered in the middle of the screen and the webcam is at eye level, so that your doctor can see your whole face. Use a stand or flat surface to keep the device still. Please do not move the camera or walk around when you are on the call with the provider.
• Eliminate distractions and interruptions during the virtual visit and give your provider your undivided attention. Shut off notifications on your cell phone and shut down apps that might create distractions or noise.
• If your child is the patient, be sure they are on the call for the entire visit with the provider. If the child is not the patient, try to not have them in the room where you’re doing the Virtual Visit.
Virtual Visits are happening in many healthcare settings and are helping patients get the care they need. Paying attention to these tips will certainly help make your Virtual Visit successful now and into 2021. These visits are becoming increasingly common and certainly more convenient. However, there are many times when an in-person visit with your provider is still needed. Please talk with your health center or provider about what is the best approach for you.
Casey Castner is a Telehealth Operations Manager at Finger Lakes Community Health, an independent healthcare organization with eight health centers in the region.